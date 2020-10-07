Infosys Announces Automated Data Science Platform to Support Public Health Agencies

- Developed in collaboration with AWS, Couchbase & Knowi, the platform from Infosys' Cobalt portfolio will enable agencies to deliver AI-driven insights

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Public Services, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled the Infosys Health Insights Platform (IHIP) – an automated data science platform for public health agencies developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Couchbase, and Knowi. The new platform is part of the Infosys Cobalt's growing portfolio of 14,000 cloud assets. Built on AWS, this new platform will help agencies scale their analytics capabilities and turn massive amounts of data into valuable insights and actionable recommendations.

IHIP enables public health agencies to aggregate, manage and analyze data in disparate formats and from multiple sources using advanced data science and artificial intelligence (AI). This includes unstructured data like sensor data, caseworker notes, and social media posts, most of which are not readily usable by existing platforms. IHIP provides a single platform that enables agencies to harness data to generate predictive insights and actionable intelligence. The insights will lead to more robust decision- and policy-making, particularly when managing outbreaks like COVID-19, addressing the drug [and opioid] abuse crises, studying the impact of social determinants of health, and getting a clear view of the overall health (clinical, behavioral and mental) of populations.

IHIP will also spur collaboration, allowing multiple groups of public health workers – including analysts, data scientists, researchers, epidemiologists, caseworkers, and policymakers – to work together to deliver proactive and specific interventions to the constituents they serve. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the platform can help stakeholders explore various public health concerns, including identifying high-risk individuals, forecasting hotspots of infection spread, and recommending insights on implementing or easing restrictions to manage the crisis better.

"COVID-19 has shown us the need for crucial data analytics capabilities and tools for government agencies. It has also exposed the various issues with the tools available to public health agencies around the world. IHIP will help agencies quickly build next-generation analytics and data science capabilities to turn their data into actions," said Eric Paternoster, President, and CEO at Infosys Public Services. "We will leverage the Infosys Cobalt community and its vast data management, analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities to help federal, state, and local officials discover data-driven insights to guide public health decisions that are tailored to their constituents' needs."

"By building on its basic capabilities and adding a data governance framework, DevOps pipeline, a FHIR data model and API library, Infosys will enable the efficient and fast exchange of patient health care records," said Adelaide O'Brien, research director, IDC Government Insights. "These capabilities coupled with its 'self-driving' advanced analytics and AI platform are available at an opportune time for providing a 360 view of the impact of COVID-19 on spread direction, contact exposure patterns, high risk communities/hot zones, and will allow agencies to predict virus spread, issue alerts for prescriptive care interventions, and improve population health management by preventing further spread."

The Infosys Public Services team developed and optimized the IHIP platform in collaboration with AWS, Couchbase, and Knowi, three leaders in cloud, data management, and advanced data science space. The platform leverages many AWS services such as AWS Lambda, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Athena, Amazon EMR, and Amazon Redshift. AWS worked with Infosys to optimize the platform to be serverless. The companies bring together their combined strength in data analytics and decades of experience working with government health agencies. IHIP was recently selected by the American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council as a finalist for its 2020 Igniting Innovation Awards.

"We are delighted that the Infosys Health Insights Platform is built on AWS. Collaborating with Infosys on solution architecture design and performance helped drive the demands that evolving data and AI technologies place on speed, security, and processing power," said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Partner and Programs, at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "With AWS as a core component, the Infosys Health Insights Platform will enable organizations to meet these demands and better address population health needs. The platform also leverages AWS's pre-built storage, data orchestration, analytics, and security services, which can reduce the infrastructure procurement and development time for agencies by as much as half, enabling them to focus valuable time and resources on serving their citizens."

"As the most advanced NoSQL database, Couchbase provides a modern data management architecture for the Infosys Health Insights Platform," said Matt McDonough, SVP of Business Development and Strategy at Couchbase. "From rapid aggregation of different types of data to multi-dimensional scaling and intuitive search capabilities, our database enables IHIP to use the growing volume of unstructured and semi-structured data for lightning fast performance, real time insights, and persistence."

"Turning data into meaningful visualizations is important for agencies to make better decisions," said Ryan Levy, COO at Knowi. "Through Knowi's unified analytics component, agencies can use the Infosys Health Insights Platform to see the information the way they want, where they want, and when they want it. And by leveraging Knowi's Search-Based analytics, agencies can simply ask questions of their data and receive actionable data and visualizations right away."

Visit www.infosyspublicservices.com/IHIP for more details about the Infosys Health Insights Platform. For insights on how government healthcare organizations are turning data into action with AI, view this virtual panel discussion or download this whitepaper.

About Infosys Public Services, Inc.

Infosys Public Services is a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. With benchmark processes, access to cross-industry insights and innovative solutions, Infosys Public Services is helping public sector organizations to navigate their digital transformation, helping them renew existing systems into modern, agile, intelligent platforms, develop new capabilities and deliver better outcomes to all stakeholders at a lower cost with less risk.

Navigate your next with Infosys Public Services. Visit www.infosyspublicservices.com to see how.

About Infosys Ltd.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Media contacts:

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Infosys