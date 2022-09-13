Infosys collaborates with Bpost (Belgium Post) to Improve Security for Postal Services Experiences

Infosys Cyber Next platform and Palo Alto Networks strengthen Bpost's security posture as part of the cloud transformation journey

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys ( NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has collaborated with Bpost (Belgium Post), a leading postal operator and growing parcel and omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe, to secure the cloud environment and build robust cyber resilience for Bpost's mail delivery and logistics services. Even as the postal services industry is challenged by sophisticated cyber threats, Infosys, along with Palo Alto Networks - a global cybersecurity leader, has equipped Bpost with solutions to identify and rapidly respond to suspicious security events.

Infosys securely accelerated Bpost's cloud transformation journey with its tailored Cloud SecOps delivery model. The model improves Bpost's Azure and AWS cloud security posture by leveraging Infosys Cyber Next platform. This brings the advantages of 24/7 security monitoring, security analytics, threat intelligence, advanced security controls such as endpoint detection and threat response, vulnerability management, and deception management. For response to incidents, Infosys has implemented Palo Alto Networks' Cortex XSOAR with fully automated response playbooks and AI-led predictions to prevent similar threats in the future. Palo Alto Networks will also provide Bpost with new next generation security solutions to further strengthen the security of its cloud estate and improve customer experience.

Vishal Salvi, CISO & Head of Cyber Practice, Infosys, said, "Our clients count on us to bring robust cybersecurity capabilities especially to their business-critical cloud transformations. Combining the strengths of Palo Alto Networks' portfolio and our own service-based offerings we believe we can equip them with the most effective path to navigate a rapidly changing threat landscape. In the case of Bpost, our partnership is helping them leapfrog to the next generation of cybersecurity maturity."

Rony Monnaie, CISO, Bpost, said, "While we embarked on our cloud transformation journey, Infosys drove several well-considered cybersecurity initiatives to protect our environment and improve Bpost's overall security posture. Today, both our employees and customers benefit from the secure foundation we now have to deliver and track both mail and parcels."

Don Jones, SVP Ecosystems, Palo Alto Networks, said, "While easy to use is an important feature, using AI and Automation to quickly and accurately identify and respond to security events, is too. Together with Infosys, we are pleased to support Bpost – an organization that embraces cybersecurity as integral to their business transformation."

About Bpost group

Bpost is Belgium's leading postal operator and a growing parcel & omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe, North America, and Asia. Our 36,000 employees in Belgium and across the globe connect consumers, businesses, and government, by delivering mail and parcels to millions of doorsteps and providing e-commerce logistics services. As a people- and planet-friendly company we create long-term sustainable value for our customers and shareholders. In 2021 Bpost generated a turnover of EUR 4,333.7 million.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

