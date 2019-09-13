Infosys Inaugurates Arizona Technology and Innovation Center

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today joined Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to inaugurate its Technology and Innovation Center in Arizona. Infosys plans to hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2023. Infosys also announced that it has surpassed its Spring 2017 commitment to hire 10,000 American workers as part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate the pace of innovation for American enterprises.

The Arizona Technology and Innovation Center, temporarily located at 1465 N. Scottsdale Road in SkySong at The Arizona State University (ASU) Scottsdale Innovation Center, has a special focus on autonomous technologies, Internet of Things (IOT), full-stack engineering, data science and cybersecurity. Infosys' investment in Arizona will amplify top local talent alongside the best global talent to shrink the IT skills gap in the state. Hiring is currently in progress and the Center will move to its permanent location, a 60,000-square-foot facility, in the ASU Novus Innovation Corridor by 2020, and would accommodate up to 500 employees.

"The inauguration of our Arizona Digital Technology and Innovation Center is an important milestone in our efforts to help American enterprises accelerate their digital transformations," said Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys. "Our focus on digital change driven by data, cloud and experience is the foundation of our digital centers across the US."

"Today is a great day for Arizona. We are excited that Infosys, a global leader in information technology, has put down its roots in our state, a decision which reinforces Arizona's reputation as a tech industry leader," said Governor Ducey. "We will continue to keep Arizona the best place in the nation for companies to relocate to and expand."

"At Infosys, our focus is on harnessing, modeling and scaling a new model for workforce development in the United States," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. "We believe the private sector has a critical role to play in implementing a model of continuous learning and on-the-job training that removes the barriers which would otherwise prevent workers from fully participating in today's economy. We look forward to implementing that model here in Arizona, creating a local workforce prepared to address today's most pressing business challenges."

The Center includes a series of living labs, showcasing new prototypes in virtual reality, augmented reality and robotic technologies and serves as a space to foster co-creation, training and collaboration. In addition, the Center is home to a Makers Space which encourages innovation through 3-D printing and other Makers projects. Through these living labs, the Center will allow Infosys to develop cross-functional solutions to pressing business challenges in areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, user experience and advanced digital technologies, such as big data and cloud.

As part of Infosys' commitment to workforce development and solving for the STEM skills gap in the United States, the company also announced a partnership with InStride that will allow its employees to complete degree programs and continuing education courses through ASU.

"This is a transformative partnership in the making with Infosys and its new Technology and Innovation Center at a time when it is urgently needed, happening at SkySong, a place that was created for exactly this kind of collaboration," said ASU President Michael M. Crow. "Infosys' commitment to Arizona and lifelong learning speaks to the existing and emerging strength of talent in this community. Today, we welcome an invaluable partner for ASU and for the state of Arizona; one that will boost our competitiveness in the global economy."

Infosys' commitment to education also extends to the company's charitable foundation, Infosys Foundation USA. In Arizona, the Foundation has provided multiple grants for classroom technology and computer science training to teachers and schools. To date, these grants have reached 7,453 students, 196 teachers and 161 schools across the state. The Foundation has invested in professional development for teachers, hands on workshops for students and new technology and teaching aids for classrooms, with an emphasis placed on underrepresented groups such as young women, African American, Native American, Latino, urban, rural and autistic student groups.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

