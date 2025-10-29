Infosys und Metro Bank modernisieren Finanzprozesse mit Workday

Die Partnerschaft steigert die Agilität, Transparenz und Effizienz im Finanzwesen der Metro Bank

BENGALURU, Indien, 29. Oktober 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen für digitale Services und Beratung, erweitert seine Zusammenarbeit mit der unabhängigen britischen Metro Bank sowie Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), die KI-Plattform für die Steuerung von Mitarbeitenden, Finanzen und Prozessen. Ziel ist es, die Finanzprozesse der Metro Bank zu modernisieren und auf eine einheitliche cloudbasierte Plattform zu migrieren. Infosys und Workday unterstützen die Bank beim Wechsel auf eine moderne, integrierte IT-Umgebung. Damit beweist Infosys seine Stärke bei der Integration moderner Cloud-Plattformen, die Effizienz und Innovationskraft im Finanzwesen steigern.

Der Einsatz von Workday Financial Management, Workday Accounting Center, Workday Spend Management und Workday Prism Analytics vereinfacht die Finanzabläufe der Metro Bank, bündelt Daten zentral und automatisiert wichtige Funktionen. Das Ergebnis: schnellere Abschlüsse, präzisere Analysen und fundiertere Entscheidungen. Zudem stärken verbesserte Kontrollmechanismen das Risikomanagement und die Governance.

Marc Page, Chief Financial Officer von Metro Bank, sagt: „Gemeinsam mit Infosys treiben wir die Modernisierung unserer Systeme voran. Die Zusammenarbeit mit Infosys und Workday vereint unsere zentralen Finanzprozesse, gibt unseren Teams moderne Self-Service-Tools an die Hand und vereinfacht die täglichen Abläufe. So schaffen wir die Grundlage für nachhaltiges Wachstum und zukünftige Skalierung."

Daniel Pell, Vice President und Country Leader, Workday UK & Ireland, ergänzt: „Der Finanzsektor verändert sich grundlegend. Technologie spielt dabei eine Schlüsselrolle. Metro Bank zeigt mit der Entscheidung für Workday eine klare Vision: Komplexität reduzieren, Einblicke gewinnen und Mitarbeitende stärken. Gemeinsam mit Infosys begleiten wir eine Transformation, die die Bank agiler, effizienter und kundenzentrierter macht."

Dinesh Rao, EVP und Chief Delivery Officer bei Infosys, sagt: „Wir unterstützen Finanzinstitute dabei, ihre Abläufe für das digitale Zeitalter neu zu gestalten. Die Zusammenarbeit mit Metro Bank zeigt, wie wir mit einem ganzheitlichen Ansatz Effizienz und Agilität steigern. Immer mehr Banken setzen auf Cloud-first-Strategien, um flexibler und intelligenter zu agieren. Plattformen wie Workday sind dabei der Schlüssel zu nachhaltigem Wachstum und Innovation."

