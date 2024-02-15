Infrared Saunas Prove a Continuing Trend Following Long Beach's Latest Franchise Deal

Local Couple Finalizes Franchise Deal with Industry Leader Perspire Sauna Studio

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a 2023 performance that yielded development deals throughout Greater Los Angeles County, Perspire Sauna Studio , the fastest-growing sauna franchise brand in America specializing in full-spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), is officially announcing its first 2024 franchise agreement. Entrepreneurs Julia and Ben Chan of Southern California have inked a single-unit deal to bring Perspire Sauna Studio to Long Beach.

Both Julia and Ben come from a background brimming with sales and marketing experience across the media and manufacturing industries, which they trust will translate well into procuring memberships and notoriety for their first studio location.

"Health challenges in our own family ultimately motivated us to explore the franchise opportunities that existed with Perspire Sauna Studio," Ben shared. "Our hope is to help the public better understand the mental and physical benefits that come from infrared and red-light sauna therapy, and to ignite a deeper passion in our members for preventative, personal well-being."

Perspire Sauna Studio has taken an active role in advancing the research behind the modality's full range of health capabilities, which has proven a significant selling point for those looking to get involved with an impactful brand that's making holistic health more widely-accepted, accessible, and comprehensive than ever.

The Chans hope to introduce additional Perspire Sauna Studio locations to the area in the coming years, as the community becomes accustomed to the brand's spa-like experience and the franchise is able to develop its namesake in the area.

"It's incredible to see the headway Perspire continues to make right here in Southern California, where the brand got its start well-over a decade ago," said Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "This deal for Long Beach will afford our cutting-edge infrared and red-light therapy technology to more LA locals than ever and further establish us as a leader in our modality here in Greater Los Angeles."

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, with a goal to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded 179 franchise licenses, with 51 open studios around the U.S.

