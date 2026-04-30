Infrasense Completes Advanced Bridge Deck Evaluations in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last summer, the Infrasense team traveled through Portland—widely known as "Bridge City"—to conduct detailed bridge deck condition evaluations on two critical structures in the region. The project focused on one bridge spanning Youngs Bay and another crossing Interstate 5, both of which serve as important transportation links for local and regional traffic.

the Infrasense team deployed Rapid Automated Sounding (RAS) and Advanced Deck Imaging (ADI) on two bridges near Portland, Oregon.

The primary goal of the project was to assess the condition of the bridge decks using advanced, nondestructive testing technologies. To accomplish this, the Infrasense team deployed Rapid Automated Sounding (RAS) and Advanced Deck Imaging (ADI), two state-of-the-art methods designed to efficiently evaluate large bridge surfaces with high accuracy.

Over a two-day period, engineers collected data across all traffic lanes and shoulders of both bridges. The work was carefully planned and executed to minimize disruptions, allowing traffic to continue flowing with little to no interference. Following field operations, the collected data were processed and analyzed using Infrasense's proprietary software tools.

The analysis provided a detailed assessment of key areas of deterioration affecting the bridge decks. Specifically, the team was able to quantify and map rebar-level delamination, as well as identify locations of patching, surface spalling, and exposed reinforcing steel. These types of defects, if left unaddressed, can advance in severity and expand in size leading to more costly repairs over time.

All findings were compiled into a comprehensive report, which included high-resolution condition maps that clearly illustrate the locations and extent of detected defects, along with other notable structural features. These visual tools are designed to support maintenance planning and prioritize repair efforts, helping agencies make informed decisions about infrastructure investment.

This project underscores Infrasense's commitment to using advanced technologies to deliver accurate, efficient, and actionable insights for our clients. By combining innovative testing methods with sophisticated data analysis, the team continues to support the preservation and safety of critical transportation assets across the country.

SOURCE Infrasense, Inc.