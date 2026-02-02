Infrasense Evaluates the Condition of Claiborne Pell Bridge Deck in Rhode Island

Infrasense has carried out evaluations of an approximately 2-mile section of bridge decks belonging to a signature Rhode Island bridge. A combination of ground-penetrating radar (GPR), high-resolution visual (HRV), and rapid automated sounding (RAS) methods were utilized for this expansive project. Rebar depth, concrete deterioration, and other signs of delamination were identified to provide recommendations for further rehabilitation.

NEWPORT, R.I., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The objective of this project was to evaluate the condition of two sections of the bridge deck of a ~2-mile-long signature bridge near Newport, Rhode Island. This evaluation involved using a combination of ground penetrating radar (GPR) and high-resolution visual (HRV) methods, along with rapid automated sounding (RAS) for additional delamination information.

Collection of coring data.

The GPR data was collected using a dual horn antenna vehicle-based system at normal driving speeds and in a series of lines spaced 3 feet transversely across the width of the deck. HRV and RAS systems worked together to collect delamination detection data, while DMI distance data was continuously recorded into each GPR record, associating each GPR data scan with its own distance information. Combined with GPR, the HRV data provided additional visual representations of cross-sectional slices of the deck at specific offsets. Following collection, the GPR data was analyzed to quantify rebar depth and concrete deterioration.

RAS surveys utilized a trailer-based collection system and detected delaminations through a series of continuous strikes against the bridge deck with chains. The sound was recorded using various directional microphones with a minimum survey resolution of 6 inches in the direction of travel, and 12 inches across the width of the roadway. This data collection system was also equipped with an integrated GPS and/or distance encoder that provided location referencing information. In total, 3 passes were conducted in each direction, with near-total coverage of the roadway area in both project sections collected in approximately only 1 hour.

Information collected via external inspections of the deck underside, as well as core and chloride ion concentration sampling and testing were combined to produce estimates of partial and full depth repair areas within the project limits.

About Infrasense, Inc.

