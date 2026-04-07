Infrasense Completes Advanced Subsurface Utility Mapping Along Beacon Street in Boston's Back Bay

BOSTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infrasense team successfully completed a comprehensive subsurface utility engineering (SUE) survey along Beacon Street in the heart of Boston's Back Bay, delivering critical infrastructure data to support ongoing development in one of the city's most complex and heavily traveled corridors. Located just blocks from Fenway Park, the project area presented unique logistical and technical challenges that were met using advanced geophysical technologies and strategic field execution.

Area of SUE mapping in Boston's Back Bay.

The primary objective of the survey was to identify, map, and designate underground utilities and subsurface obstructions along Beacon Street, including critical crossings over major transportation infrastructure such as MBTA subway lines and Interstate 90. Given the dense urban environment and the presence of multiple overlapping utility systems, accurate mapping is essential to ensure safety, minimize disruption, and support informed engineering decisions.

Infrasense engineers used electromagnetic induction (EMI) and 3D ground penetrating radar (3DGPR) data to locate, trace and map subsurface utilities. Two different 3DGPR systems were used for this project, specifically a Kontur DXG1820 array and an Impulse Radar Raptor array. The combined data from these systems provided optimum data resolution and depth of penetration which was particularly important for this complex project section. All collected GPR data were processed and integrated into a comprehensive three-dimensional model of the utility environment. This 3D model serves as a powerful analytical tool, enabling the team to visualize and interpret the spatial relationships between detected features. Through detailed analysis, the team delineated the position of all potential utilities and subsurface structures within the project limits.

The successful completion of this project underscores the importance of integrating advanced geophysical technologies into urban infrastructure planning. In a densely developed area like Back Bay, where underground space is highly congested and often poorly documented, geophysical testing methods such as EMI and 3DGPR provide a safe, efficient, and reliable means of uncovering critical information. For stakeholders working along Beacon Street and beyond, the availability of accurate, detailed utility maps represents a significant step forward in managing the complexities of the urban subsurface and maintaining the integrity of essential services in one of the nation's most historic and dynamic neighborhoods.

If you have an upcoming project that would benefit from our SUE services, reach out to us at [email protected].

SOURCE Infrasense, Inc.