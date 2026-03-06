Infrastructure Stakeholders Begin Exploring Persistent Infrastructure Identity as Momentum Builds Across the Built Environment

Research from UMIP Inc. outlining the Infrastructure Identity Layer begins drawing attention across engineering, insurance, and infrastructure technology sectors.

DALLAS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the release of new research outlining what has been described as the Infrastructure Identity Gap across the built environment, industry stakeholders across engineering, insurance, and infrastructure technology sectors are beginning to examine the concept of Persistent Infrastructure Identity as a potential foundational digital layer for infrastructure systems.

The framework, introduced by Trevor Vick, Founder of UMIP Inc. and architect of Persistent Infrastructure Identity, proposes assigning infrastructure assets a persistent digital identifier capable of maintaining lifecycle documentation across stakeholders, systems, and ownership transitions.

The concept described as the Infrastructure Identity Layer outlines a structural framework through which infrastructure assets maintain continuity of identity across their lifecycle, allowing records generated across engineering systems, construction platforms, insurance databases, operational technologies, and future digital twin environments to remain connected to the infrastructure asset itself.

Recent research released by UMIP Inc. suggests that the absence of persistent identity systems for infrastructure assets may be contributing to substantial lifecycle inefficiencies across the global built environment.

According to the analysis, fragmented infrastructure documentation may be contributing to:

approximately $300 billion annually across commercial infrastructure assets

approximately $400 billion annually across residential infrastructure assets in the United States

more than $2 trillion annually across the global built environment

These inefficiencies can arise across multiple phases of the infrastructure lifecycle, including insurance underwriting verification, real estate transaction due diligence, infrastructure condition assessments, maintenance diagnostics, and documentation reconstruction during renovation projects.

Because infrastructure assets frequently exist for decades, lifecycle records generated during early phases of the asset lifecycle can become fragmented as ownership structures, operational systems, and stakeholders change over time.

Persistent Infrastructure Identity proposes assigning infrastructure assets a permanent digital identifier capable of anchoring lifecycle documentation across these systems.

Rather than replacing existing infrastructure technologies, the Infrastructure Identity Layer is designed to allow multiple platforms across the infrastructure ecosystem to reference a shared infrastructure asset identity.

This framework may enable lifecycle infrastructure documentation to remain connected to the infrastructure asset across design, construction, insurance, ownership, operations, and renovation phases.

According to Trevor Vick, the emergence of persistent infrastructure identity frameworks represents a structural step forward in the digitization of the built environment.

"For decades the infrastructure industry has invested heavily in digital technologies such as BIM systems, digital twins, and infrastructure analytics platforms," said Trevor Vick, Founder of UMIP Inc.

"But without a persistent identity layer for infrastructure assets, much of the data generated across those systems remains fragmented."

"Persistent Infrastructure Identity provides the framework that allows lifecycle infrastructure records to remain connected to the asset itself."

Engineering firms, insurance carriers, infrastructure investors, and infrastructure technology providers are increasingly exploring how persistent identity frameworks may support improved lifecycle transparency across infrastructure assets.

As infrastructure systems continue to digitize, the Infrastructure Identity Layer may become an important structural component enabling interoperability between infrastructure platforms and lifecycle documentation systems.

Exploring Industry and Public Sector Pilot Programs

UMIP Inc. has begun preliminary discussions with a range of infrastructure stakeholders regarding potential pilot programs designed to explore the practical implementation of persistent infrastructure identity systems.

These early conversations include exploratory discussions with infrastructure stakeholders in the Dallas–Fort Worth region, including insurance carriers, public sector infrastructure agencies, and select construction firms involved in large-scale development projects across the region.

While discussions remain in early stages, several stakeholders have expressed interest in examining how persistent infrastructure identity frameworks could support improved lifecycle documentation, infrastructure transparency, and long-term asset continuity.

According to Trevor Vick, collaboration across public and private sector infrastructure participants will be essential in evaluating how persistent identity frameworks may be implemented across real world infrastructure environments.

"Insurance carriers, infrastructure owners, builders, and public agencies all interact with infrastructure assets at different stages of their lifecycle," said Trevor Vick.

"Persistent infrastructure identity systems provide a framework that could allow these stakeholders to maintain continuity of infrastructure records across decades of ownership, operation, and renovation."

UMIP Inc. expects that collaboration between infrastructure stakeholders, technology providers, and public sector agencies will play an important role in evaluating how persistent infrastructure identity frameworks may be deployed across the built environment.

Category Origin Statement

The Persistent Infrastructure Identity framework and the concept of the Infrastructure Identity Layer were first introduced by Trevor Vick through research conducted at UMIP Inc., where the company began outlining a model for assigning infrastructure assets a persistent digital identity capable of maintaining lifecycle documentation across stakeholders, systems, and ownership transitions.

About UMIP Inc.

UMIP Inc. is a Dallas-based infrastructure technology and research company focused on developing frameworks for Persistent Infrastructure Identity.

The company's research explores how identity systems may serve as a foundational digital layer connecting infrastructure lifecycle data across stakeholders, systems, and ownership transitions.

