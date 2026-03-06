Research from UMIP Inc. outlines a new framework designed to give infrastructure assets a persistent digital identity across their lifecycle

DALLAS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevor Vick, Founder of UMIP Inc. and architect of Persistent Infrastructure Identity, has introduced a framework designed to address one of the most fundamental structural gaps in the global infrastructure system: the absence of a persistent identity for infrastructure assets.

The concept known as Persistent Infrastructure Identity proposes that buildings, homes, and infrastructure assets receive a permanent digital identifier capable of maintaining lifecycle records across stakeholders, systems, and ownership transitions.

The framework is designed to address what Vick describes as the Infrastructure Identity Gap, a structural inefficiency created by the absence of persistent identity systems across the built environment.

While vehicles carry Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) that follow them across manufacturers, insurers, and owners, and aircraft maintain registration identifiers throughout decades of operation, infrastructure assets have historically operated without a comparable identity framework.

As a result, lifecycle documentation associated with infrastructure assets including engineering records, construction documentation, insurance reports, maintenance histories, and renovation records frequently becomes fragmented across stakeholders and systems.

According to research conducted by UMIP Inc., this fragmentation may be contributing to significant inefficiencies across the global built environment.

The Discovery of the Infrastructure Identity Gap

The concept of Persistent Infrastructure Identity originated from a simple observation.

Infrastructure assets generate vast amounts of documentation over their lifecycle. These records often include:

architectural and engineering design documentation

construction records and inspections

insurance underwriting reports

property condition assessments

maintenance and operational data

renovation and retrofit documentation

ownership and transaction history

Despite the importance of these records, infrastructure assets rarely maintain a persistent identity capable of anchoring these documents to the asset itself.

Instead, lifecycle documentation is frequently distributed across engineering firms, contractors, insurance carriers, municipalities, property managers, and asset owners.

As infrastructure assets move through decades of ownership, operation, financing, and renovation, documentation associated with those assets often becomes fragmented across independent systems.

This structural fragmentation is described in the research as the Infrastructure Identity Gap.

"Every major asset class eventually adopted an identity framework," said Trevor Vick, Founder of UMIP Inc.

"Vehicles have VIN numbers. Aircraft have registration identifiers. Financial securities have global identifiers. Infrastructure assets never received an equivalent identity system."

"That absence creates a structural gap across the built environment."

Introducing Persistent Infrastructure Identity

To address this gap, Trevor Vick and UMIP Inc. introduced the concept of Persistent Infrastructure Identity.

Persistent Infrastructure Identity proposes that infrastructure assets receive a unique persistent identifier capable of maintaining continuity across their lifecycle.

Under this framework, lifecycle documentation associated with infrastructure assets could remain connected to the asset itself across multiple systems and stakeholders.

Rather than replacing existing technologies used across infrastructure industries, Persistent Infrastructure Identity is designed to provide a foundational identity system that allows platforms to reference a shared infrastructure asset identity.

Engineering systems, construction platforms, insurance databases, operational systems, and digital infrastructure platforms could all reference the same persistent infrastructure identifier.

This allows lifecycle documentation to remain connected to the infrastructure asset even as ownership structures, operational platforms, and stakeholders change over time.

Introducing the Infrastructure Identity Layer

According to UMIP Inc., Persistent Infrastructure Identity represents what could become a new foundational digital layer for infrastructure systems.

This layer described as the Infrastructure Identity Layer would allow infrastructure assets to maintain a persistent digital identity capable of connecting lifecycle documentation across multiple systems.

In much the same way that VIN systems created an identity layer for vehicles and securities identifiers created an identity layer for financial markets, the Infrastructure Identity Layer provides a framework through which infrastructure assets maintain continuity of identity across the built environment.

The Infrastructure Identity Layer allows infrastructure data generated across engineering systems, construction platforms, insurance systems, operational technologies, and future digital twin environments to remain connected to the asset itself.

According to Trevor Vick, establishing this identity layer may represent the next structural step in the digital transformation of infrastructure systems.

"The infrastructure industry has invested heavily in digital technologies over the past two decades," said Trevor Vick.

"But without a persistent identity layer for infrastructure assets, much of the data generated across those systems remains fragmented."

"Persistent Infrastructure Identity provides the framework that allows infrastructure data to remain connected to the asset itself."

Economic Impact of the Infrastructure Identity Gap

Research conducted by UMIP Inc. suggests that the absence of persistent infrastructure identity systems may be contributing to substantial lifecycle inefficiencies across the built environment.

According to the analysis, lifecycle inefficiencies associated with fragmented infrastructure documentation may include:

approximately $300 billion annually across commercial infrastructure assets

approximately $400 billion annually across residential infrastructure assets in the United States

more than $2 trillion annually across the global built environment

These inefficiencies can emerge across multiple areas of the infrastructure lifecycle, including insurance underwriting verification, real estate transaction due diligence, infrastructure condition assessments, maintenance diagnostics, and documentation reconstruction during renovation projects.

Because infrastructure assets often exist for decades, records generated early in the asset lifecycle frequently become disconnected from the asset as ownership structures, operational systems, and stakeholders change over time.

Persistent infrastructure identity systems may help address these inefficiencies by providing a structural framework for maintaining lifecycle continuity across infrastructure assets.

The Emerging Infrastructure Identity Market

The global built environment represents one of the largest asset classes in the global economy, with an estimated $580 trillion in infrastructure assets worldwide.

As infrastructure systems continue to digitize through technologies such as Building Information Modeling, digital twins, infrastructure analytics platforms, and smart infrastructure monitoring systems, the demand for identity frameworks capable of maintaining lifecycle continuity may increase.

Research from UMIP Inc. suggests that digital infrastructure services built around persistent infrastructure identity systems could represent a potential $500 billion global technology category over time.

These services may include infrastructure identity registries, lifecycle documentation systems, infrastructure analytics platforms, and identity frameworks supporting digital infrastructure platforms.

Category Origin Statement

The Persistent Infrastructure Identity framework and the concept of the Infrastructure Identity Layer were first introduced by Trevor Vick through research conducted at UMIP Inc., where the company began outlining a model for assigning infrastructure assets a persistent digital identity capable of maintaining lifecycle documentation across stakeholders, systems, and ownership transitions.

