Ingenico, Samsung, and Talus Bring a Mobile Business Operating Solution to North America

Secure Tap-to-Pay Acceptance on Samsung NFC Devices—No Special Hardware Required

SURESNES, France, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenico, a global leader in payment acceptance solutions, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. , a trusted global technology leader, and Talus, a fintech provider of integrated payments technology, have partnered to bring a modern mobile business operating solution to the North American marketplace. With Ingenico SoftPOS tap-to-pay capabilities, the Talus mobile app transforms NFC-compatible Samsung mobile devices into payments terminals. No dedicated payments hardware is required.

The three-way partnership expands access to mobile payments for North American businesses, delivering frictionless operations with more flexible ways to accept payments wherever business happens. Small-to-midsize businesses, as well as large enterprises, can accept card and digital wallet payments in-store or in the field. Beyond payments, the platform brings together inventory, customer management, and real-time insights in one intuitive experience. Onboarding is quick and easy, with transparent pricing from day one. Businesses can begin accepting payments within minutes, reducing setup time, logistics, and hardware costs.

Compliant with PCI MPoC and Tap-to-Phone frameworks, the solution delivers secure contactless transactions. Talus full-service provider (FSP) services and U.S.-based 24/7 customer support are also included.

"Software-based payments only work at scale when security and trust are built in from the start," said Scott Spencer, President, Americas at Ingenico. "Our collaboration with Samsung and Talus brings certified SoftPOS technology to businesses who need flexibility without compromising on security."

"Organizations of all types and sizes now have access to modern, robust business solutions on everyday smartphones and tablets," said Talus CEO Kim Fitzsimmons. "We're honored to be part of the triumvirate bringing a business operating solution to market that's both cost effective and a powerhouse in your pocket."

"Business users need to be agile in today's market but implementing new systems and technology can be daunting," said Tyler Gipson, general manager and head of Samsung Mobile B2B at Samsung Electronics America. "This partnership gives merchants a seamless option for payments with familiar technology including Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, secured by Samsung Knox mobile security platform."

The solution will be showcased at both Ingenico and Samsung tradeshow booths at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show, which will be held Jan. 11-13 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Talus representatives will also be on hand. Interested merchants, resellers and integrators can schedule meetings and demos by emailing [email protected]

About Ingenico

Ingenico is the global leader in payment acceptance and services. We support our customers, and their customers to do more with payments. Active in 32 countries, with over 3,000 employees, we have been at the forefront of the commerce landscape for over four decades. With tens of millions of payment devices deployed worldwide, powered by over 2,500 apps, the company is servicing the needs of millions of consumers every day. Through our advanced integrated solutions and network of partnerships, we simplify the world of payments and bring value added services to move commerce forward.

About Talus

Talus is a rapidly growing fintech company that provides payment processing and software enablement for businesses and resellers. The company leverages AI-powered tools across functions to drive smarter, more efficient operations. It also provides access to a full suite of APIs, delivering a brandable, end-to-end acquiring-as-a-service solution for software developers and integrated merchants seeking a frictionless, secure, scalable, and compliant omnichannel payment experience. Through a variety of distribution channels, we proudly serve more than 22,000 merchants in North America processing 65 million transactions with more than $12 billion in annual charge volume. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Talus is a portfolio company of Alvarez & Marsal Capital ("AMC"), a leading private equity firm with over $5.8 billion in assets under management. To learn more, please visit our website.

SOURCE Ingenico