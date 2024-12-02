Inhabit Secures Investment from Blackstone and Greater Sum Ventures to Accelerate Innovation and Growth in Property Management Technology

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit, a global leader in property management software solutions, announced a preferred equity investment led by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (Blackstone) with an additional investment from Greater Sum Ventures (GSV). Blackstone joins GSV as well as existing institutional investors Goldman Sachs, Insight Partners and PSG as shareholders in Inhabit. This increased backing from Blackstone and GSV highlights their support of Inhabit's growth trajectory and reinforces the company's potential to drive innovation and improvements in the property management technology industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Blackstone as part of our investor base," said Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit. "This investment represents a tremendous vote of confidence in Inhabit's potential and positions us to expand our capabilities, elevate customer experience, and drive new levels of success across the residential and vacation property management industries."

"Since Inhabit's founding in 2016, GSV has been a proud partner in its journey, and we are excited to continue investing as the company moves to the next level," said Ross Croley, CEO and Founder of GSV. "This next phase is an exciting opportunity to further support Inhabit's growth and innovation in the property management industry."

"We are excited to support Inhabit's growth journey and innovative approach to property management technology," said Shary Moalemzadeh, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, and Dawn Hu, a Managing Director at Blackstone. "We look forward to investing in Inhabit as they continue to enhance their platform and expand their presence across the industry. Our investment reflects our confidence in Inhabit's ability to continue delivering excellent solutions in this dynamic space."

With the backing of Blackstone, GSV's additional investment, and the continued support of Inhabit's equity partners, Inhabit is well-positioned to strengthen its product offerings and deliver exceptional technology solutions to property management companies.

Advisors

In connection with the transaction, Jefferies LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC provided financial advisory services to Inhabit. Guggenheim Securities acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Blackstone and GSV.

About Inhabit

Inhabit is a global PropTech software company serving the residential and vacation property management industries. Our 1,100+ employees drive strategic partnerships, deliver best-in-class software solutions and services, and foster innovation and collaboration with business leaders and industry experts. To learn more, visit Inhabit.com. Press Inquiries: [email protected]

About Blackstone Tactical Opportunities

Tactical Opportunities (Tac Opps) is Blackstone's opportunistic investment platform. The Tac Opps team invests globally across asset classes, industries and geographies, seeking to identify and execute on attractive, differentiated investment opportunities. As part of the strategy, the team leverages the intellectual capital across Blackstone's various businesses while continuously optimizing its approach in the face of ever-changing market conditions.

About GSV

Greater Sum Ventures (GSV) is an entrepreneurial family office that invests its own capital in middle market software and tech-enabled services companies. With entrepreneurial roots and strong operational and investing experience, GSV works with select independent co-investing partners to build platforms of technology companies that revolutionize the industries they serve. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, GSV provides access to capital and operational support to midmarket technology firms all over the world. To learn more, visit GreaterSumVentures.com.

