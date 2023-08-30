Inhabit Welcomes Hospitality and Short-Term Rental Industry Veteran Bryan Boice as New VP of Sales

News provided by

Inhabit

30 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit, the leading solutions provider for the residential housing and the vacation/short-term rental industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Boice as the Vice President of Sales for its Vacation/Short-Term Rental Division. With his extensive experience and proven expertise, Bryan is poised to lead the sales team towards even greater success within the rapidly evolving vacation landscape. 

Continue Reading
Industry veteran Bryan Boice was recently announced as VP of Sales for Inhabit's vacation and short-term rental division.
Industry veteran Bryan Boice was recently announced as VP of Sales for Inhabit's vacation and short-term rental division.

Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit, expressed her enthusiasm for the move, "Bryan's appointment is a significant addition to our short-term rental organization. His leadership and expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our sales efforts and support our mission to provide unmatched service to our clients." 

Bryan brings to Inhabit over two decades of strategic leadership experience in the hospitality and short-term rental industry. With a solid track record of developing successful sales strategies, building strong client relationships, and nurturing high-performance teams, Bryan is well-positioned to contribute to Inhabit's ongoing revenue growth under Chief Revenue Officer, Chris Alff

Bryan showed his enthusiasm about joining Inhabit, saying, "I am truly honored to become a part of the Inhabit team, an industry leader that is known for its commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and service. I am eager to contribute to the company's continued success and innovation in the hospitality and short-term rental industry." 

Donna Goudie, Executive Vice President of the Vacation Division at Inhabit, added, "Bryan's appointment marks an exciting new phase for our sales team. His wealth of experience and forward-thinking approach align seamlessly with our commitment to excellence. We're confident that Bryan's leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our sales efforts to new heights." 

With Bryan's addition to a growing sales organization led by Inhabit's Chief Revenue Officer Chris Alff, Inhabit is poised to further solidify its position as an industry leader.  

For more information about Inhabit and its commitment to excellence in the residential and vacation/short-term industry, please visit www.inhabit.com

Media Contact:
Josh Phillips
[email protected] 
865-409-5275

SOURCE Inhabit

Also from this source

Inhabit Names Susan Blizzard as Head of Digital Marketing for the Vacation Division

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.