New AI Capabilities Extends Lease File Audit for Inhabit's ValenceDocs Solution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ValenceDocs by Inhabit, a leader in intelligent document management for property operations, today announced the availability of their AI-powered Lease File Audit solution. This new solution builds on the organization's market-leading audit capabilities with Blue Moon leases to allow property management companies to conduct ongoing, configurable audits on any lease documents including custom lease forms and those available through other lease document providers.

The enhanced platform automatically identifies discrepancies between Property Management System data and executed lease documents, ensuring accuracy in rent amounts, security deposits, lease end dates, rentable items, addendums, and more.

This proprietary Inhabit AI solution leverages the expertise developed from over 12 million unit leases audited and allows properties to identify lease discrepancies faster, reduce revenue leakage, and streamline compliance across their entire portfolio, regardless of variability in the type, structure, source or content of lease documents.

"This AI expansion represents a game changer for compliance and operational accuracy across the industry," said Lisa Chall, VP of Screening and Compliance at Inhabit. "It removes barriers and provides property teams with unprecedented flexibility, allowing them to reliably and in real-time audit any lease automatically — no matter its origin – and instantly surface actionable insights across their portfolio. This ensures complete visibility, protecting NOI, and giving property operators a level of certainty that simply wasn't possible with manual or partial portfolio audits."

With this enhancement, ValenceDocs continues its mission to eliminate the time consuming, error-prone process of manual lease reviews and help property management companies recapture lost revenue.

The introduction of ValenceDocs' AI-powered Lease File Audit continues Inhabit's steady cadence of innovation as the company executes on its 2026 roadmap. The solution follows a wave of AI product launches announced in late 2025—including Anyone Home's AI Leasing Assistant, SiteCompli's Metro AI, and the Razz AI SEO and Copy Assistant—reflecting Inhabit's ongoing commitment to embedding AI across its platform.

