InHealth MD Alliance (IMA) Appoints James Dubrey as Chief Growth Officer to Propel Value-Based Care Expansion

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA, a distinguished provider of patient-centered senior healthcare services for Medicare patients, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. James Dubrey as its Chief Growth Officer. With over three decades of experience in healthcare and business sectors, Mr. Dubrey, recognized as one of the preeminent business growth leaders, is poised to drive IMA's growth initiatives, deepen relationships with stakeholders and unlock transformative expansion opportunities.

"I'm very happy to be joining IMA at this point in the company's growth," said Dubrey. "IMA provides world-class patient care, treating each client with the attention we would all expect for our families. Expanding on this foundation, and with the support of outstanding community and insurance plan partners, I plan to unlock new growth opportunities to serve more patients and expand our footprint. It's an exciting time to be a part of IMA and I look forward to helping expand on its already impressive market leading influence and achievements."

Before joining IMA, Mr. Dubrey has led growth organizations for Fortune 100 companies, domestically and internationally, helping to launch transformational products and services for Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Beckman Coulter and many others. Additionally, he has led growth and expansion initiatives for several start-up organizations.

Mr. Dubrey's impressive career also includes recent executive leadership roles with leading Value Based Care organizations such as ChenMed and MyCare Medical. At ChenMed, he led the opening and launching over 30 new centers nationwide, and his tenure with MyCare Medical saw him serving as the senior growth executive who led a multi-state expansion that encompassed 60,000 patients across 40 new clinics.

"We are very excited to welcome James to the IMA family," said IMA's Chief Executive Officer, Donna Walker." His appointment underscores our ongoing dedication to skilled and targeted leadership that will help drive company growth, expand our reach, and enhance the overall patient experience for our clients. His vision and leadership also align perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality, comprehensive medical services as we continue moving into the future."

IMA excels in the management of chronic diseases, ensuring senior patients receive top-quality care with benefits like:

On-Site Services: In-house labs and pharmacies that help streamline the healthcare experience across the spectrum for patients.

In-house labs and pharmacies that help streamline the healthcare experience across the spectrum for patients. IMA Wellness Centers: State of the art, essential exercise/rehab facilities and resources are available at multiple wellness centers to support seniors in maintaining their health and well-being in and out of the hospital.

24/7 Access to Doctors: IMA guarantees round-the-clock access to dedicated physicians for patients' convenience.

IMA Urgent Appointments on Evenings and Weekends: Prioritizing patient well-being 24/7, the IMA offers urgent appointments during both evenings and weekends.

IMA Physician-Guided Tele-Health House Calls: Embracing modern technology, IMA provides virtual healthcare consultations guided by experienced physicians, so patients can get care from the comfort of their own homes.

For updates and further information on IMA programs, staffing news, and facilities, please follow them via social media: Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube.

About InHealth MD Alliance (IMA)

IMA Medical Group is a leading provider of patient-centered primary care and wellness services for seniors, with 22 clinics in Central Florida. The IMA team includes over 70 physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners – delivering exceptional care to more than 22,000 Medicare members in partnership across all leading Medicare health plans. For more information, visit them at: www.IMAMedicalGroup.com.

