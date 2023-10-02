Leading Healthcare Provider IMA Medical Group Extends Presence in Central Florida with Inauguration of 22nd Clinic

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA Medical Group (IMA), a trusted provider of exceptional patient-centered family-like healthcare services for Medicare patients, has opened its latest primary care clinic in South Semoran, Orlando FL. This extraordinary addition represents IMA's commitment to providing outstanding medical care and marks the establishment of its 22nd clinic, solidifying its extensive footprint across Central Florida.

At the core of this patient-centric approach, the state-of-the-art clinic is thoughtfully designed to offer an all-in-one experience, ensuring patients can access a wide range of innovative services in one place to elevate patient experience to new heights. With a focus on diagnostics and comprehensive care, the new modernized clinic houses X-rays, ultrasound, and a laboratory equipped with cutting-edge technology to provide efficient and accurate test results in a comfortable and well-equipped environment. The inviting lobby is perfectly designed to create a warm atmosphere for all visitors and the medical facilities offer privacy, comfort, and convenience during medical visits.

Under the exceptional leadership of Regional Medical Director Dr. Juan Carlos Escandon and Medical Director Dr. Marisel Gutierrez, the clinic features an outstanding team of highly skilled physicians and compassionate healthcare professionals. This dedicated team is committed to crafting individualized care plans that align with each patient's distinctive needs, values, and concerns. What truly distinguishes the IMA Semoran clinic is its unwavering commitment to linguistic and cultural inclusivity, particularly for the Hispanic community. With a diverse group of bilingual providers and staff, the clinic stands prepared to serve patients fluently in both English and Spanish. This approach not only embraces diversity but also amplifies the overall patient experience.

"We are particularly excited about our in-house diagnostic facilities, including X-ray. Our vision was to create a healthcare facility that not only provides exceptional medical services but also offers a welcoming, comfortable, and social environment for our patients," Scott Sears, Chief Medical Officer of IMA Medical Group, said.

The new IMA Diabetes Care Team, in partnership with Stability Health, provides Advanced Diabetes Care to patients and is the latest addition to the IMA capabilities. This newly introduced diabetes care team is a virtual, customized care program designed to provide guidance and expert support to patients with diabetes. "We are very excited to introduce our new IMA Diabetes Care Team to our patients who are living with diabetes," said Sharon Nisbet, RN, Chief Nursing Officer of IMA Medical Group. "This innovative approach is set to redefine the landscape of diabetes care, empowering individuals with invaluable tools and resources to lead healthier lives as they learn to unlock the secrets of diabetes management."

As part of its forward-thinking approach, this opening is just the beginning, with plans for an exciting Phase II in the future. This achievement showcases IMA's unwavering dedication to high-quality healthcare and its ongoing mission to provide exceptional, cost-effective, patient-centered medical services to the senior communities.

The new primary care clinic is located at 2285 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 407-955-4464. For more information about IMA Medical Group, please visit www.imamedicalgroup.com.

About IMA Medical Group

IMA Medical Group provides high-quality, patient-centered primary care and wellness services for seniors, focusing on improving patient outcomes. At 22 clinics in Central Florida, over 70 physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners provide comprehensive medical services to over 22,000 Medicare members in partnership with all leading Medicare health plans. For more information, visit www.imamedicalgroup.com

