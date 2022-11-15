Initial Look of First-Ever 2024 Mazda CX-90 in New Artisan Red Paint

Three-Row Crossover SUV Hints Large Proportions and New Color

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations previews the first-ever 2024 CX-90, set to make its world debut in January 2023. The three-row CX-90 is built on Mazda's all-new large platform and represents the company's newest flagship vehicle with wider, longer, and more aggressive proportions than any current Mazda vehicle.

2024 Mazda CX-90

The CX-90 continues Mazda's Kodo Design philosophy of infusing life into the body of the vehicle through passion and precision. It's bold, dynamic design, and craftsmanship are highlighted by an all-new premium paint color option with this first, large platform introduction of Artisan Red. This sophisticated, yet deeply saturated color has been specifically developed to suit large platform vehicles to accentuate its blend of high-performance appearance and world-class refinement.

Learn more at: https://www.MazdaUSA.com/vehicles/future/CX-90

