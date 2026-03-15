MAZDA LAUNCHES THE ALL-NEW CX-5 WITH A FIVE-FILM CAMPAIGN INSPIRED BY HOLLYWOOD GENRES

Trailer debut during the Oscars® broadcast on March 15 introduces "5 Sides of the All-New CX-5," directed by Paul Hunter and created in partnership with WPP

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda today unveiled the trailer for "5 Sides of the All-New CX-5," a cinematic storytelling campaign introducing the 2026 Mazda CX-5. Debuting during tonight's Oscars® broadcast, the trailer previews five original stories inspired by iconic movie genres: romance, action, sci-fi, musical and horror.

5 Sides of the All-New CX-5 5 Sides of the All-New CX-5

The campaign blends cinematic storytelling with a distinctive vehicle launch, using film to showcase the versatility of the all-new CX-5. Developed in partnership with WPP, the concept reflects Mazda's focus on connecting the vehicle to the many dimensions of modern life. The redesigned model offers more interior space, deeper connectivity and enhanced driver control to support those moments.

Each film stars rising actress Jessamie Waldon-Day alongside the Mazda CX-5, placing the same character in distinct cinematic worlds that reveal different sides of her life and how the vehicle supports each one. The campaign is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Paul Hunter and shot by Academy Award®-winning cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema.

"The all-new Mazda CX-5 was designed for people who live full, multifaceted lives, so cinematic storytelling felt like a natural way to introduce it," said Brad Audet, Chief Marketing Officer, Mazda North American Operations. "Working with visionary filmmakers like Paul Hunter and Hoyte Van Hoytema allowed us to bring that story to life on screen. Our partnership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Academy Gold program also reflects Mazda's commitment to supporting and inspiring the next generation of storytellers."

As part of the campaign, Mazda partnered with the Academy Gold program, a professional development initiative from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that supports emerging filmmakers. Academy Gold mentees were invited to observe the production and engage with filmmakers and production leaders, gaining behind-the-scenes experience on a large-scale film shoot. The mentorship component was executed in collaboration with the Academy and Disney and featured students from the Academy Gold program.

Mazda collaborated with Disney CreativeWorks to document the mentorship experience and filmmaking process through original behind-the-scenes content featuring mentors and mentees. The short-form films will run across social and digital platforms leading up to and around the Oscars.

"Combining movie genres with the versatility of a car—and seeing how seamlessly it fit into each story—was really special," said Annika Dean, an Academy Gold mentee who observed the production. "I'm excited to take this mentorship experience forward and continue growing as a filmmaker."

The campaign is supported by a cross-platform media launch designed to make the CX-5 unmissable during the launch window. Activations include high-impact placements across Hulu, YouTube, TikTok, X, Meta and Reddit, along with organic social content highlighting the campaign trailer and mentorship program.

The "5 Sides of the All-New CX-5" trailer premieres during the Oscars broadcast airing live Sunday, March 15 on ABC and Hulu. Similar to a traditional blockbuster movie release, the trailer builds excitement for the full slate of films debuting in early April. For more information and to watch the trailer, visit www.mazdausa.com.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

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SOURCE Mazda North American Operations