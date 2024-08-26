Injection Pen Market worth $74.1 billion by 2030 driven by Emerging Tech Innovations | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=42342539

Novo Nordisk A/S: Leading Innovator in Injection Pens

Novo Nordisk (Denmark) emerged as the top player in the global injection pen market in 2023. The company's Diabetes Care segment, which focuses on reusable injection pens, is both its largest and fastest-growing area. Novo Nordisk also provides injection pens for growth hormone treatments and other therapies. The increasing demand for its insulin products, used in injectable devices, has driven a rise in sales of its insulin pens and supplies. With a presence in over 75 countries and marketing in more than 180 countries, Novo Nordisk's substantial R&D investments support its market leadership through continuous product innovation.

Eli Lilly and Company: Key Player in Customized Injection Systems

Eli Lilly and Company (US) secured the second position in the global injection pen market in 2023. The company emphasizes R&D, with a strong pipeline of biologics in clinical stages. Eli Lilly develops and sells medicines and drug delivery systems across multiple therapeutic areas, including diabetes and growth disorders. It was a pioneer in launching the digital insulin pen, HumaPen. Operating in 14 countries and marketing in 125, Eli Lilly is expanding its presence in emerging markets to enhance sales and address customer needs with new, user-friendly products.

Sanofi: Major Provider of Insulin Injection Pens

Sanofi (France) held the third position in the global injection pen market in 2023. The company offers a range of injection pens for insulin formulations like Lantus, Toujeo, Insuman, and Lyxumia. Sanofi operates through independent distribution channels and focuses on increasing R&D spending, expanding geographically, and launching new products. With nearly 100 manufacturing sites in 41 countries and healthcare solutions available in more than 170 countries, Sanofi supports its market position with four R&D sites across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Product Segment: Disposable Injection Pens Lead Market Growth

The injection pen market is segmented by type, with disposable injection pens holding the largest market share. The high adoption of disposable injection pens is driven by their ease of use, minimal risk of infection, and built-in cartridge that eliminates the need for manual loading. These features provide significant convenience for patients with reduced dexterity or visual impairments, fueling the growth of this segment.

Application Segment: Diabetes Therapy Drives Market Expansion

The injection pen market is divided by therapy into diabetes, growth hormone therapy, fertility, osteoporosis, obesity, and other therapies. In 2023, the diabetes segment experienced the highest growth. This growth is attributed to the high prevalence of diabetes, the increasing aging population, heightened awareness and education about insulin pens, and the availability of innovative insulin pens.

Diabetes Therapy Type: Insulin Pens Dominate Market

Within diabetes therapy, the injection pens market is segmented into insulin and GLP-1 therapies. In 2023, the insulin segment accounted for the largest share due to the global rise in diabetes prevalence and the high reliance on insulin among diabetic patients. Advancements such as smart insulin pens and connected injection pens further drive the growth of this segment.

End-User Segment: Home Care Settings Show Rapid Growth

The injection pen market is categorized by end-user into home care settings and hospitals & clinics. In 2023, the home care settings segment demonstrated the highest growth rate. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and aging populations, ease of drug administration, preference for self-administration, technological advancements, and favorable reimbursement scenarios are key drivers of this segment's expansion.

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

The injection pen market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2023, North America held the largest market share due to the presence of prominent market players, a growing patient population with diabetes and chronic diseases, increased healthcare expenditure, and rising government efforts to improve the accessibility of injection pens. Europe followed as the second-largest market, supported by government support, reimbursement for injection pens, and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

