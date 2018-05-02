Injured Veterans Connect During Zip Line Adventure in Mojave Desert

"I signed up for this event to share an adventure with fellow veterans in the Las Vegas area," said Army veteran John Heintzelman. "We all love hanging with other veterans, being adventurous, or just relaxing. My favorite part of this awesome event was the camaraderie and the local desert scenery."

Activities like zip lining and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

"I enjoyed just getting up in the morning and having something to do and new people to meet for a day," said Marine Corps veteran Peter Lykins. "I don't get out much anymore."

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. It can be difficult knowing how to overcome that challenge and rekindle bonds similar to those formed in the military.

"Attending Wounded Warrior Project events has taken away a lot of my depression these last three months by getting me out of the house – and by giving me what feels like a new family," Peter said.

"Wounded Warrior Project is an avenue for veterans who may be in a time of need or need each other," John said. "They provide the assistance we need to recover and move forward with our lives."

