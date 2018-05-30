Injured Veterans Empowered On Rope and Zip Line Courses

"My family and I love taking on confidence courses and zip lining," said Army veteran Brandon Ellis. "It was great for the whole family because it wasn't too hard for the kids, but still challenging for us older folks."

Warriors and families mingled during lunch and learned about the latest WWP program and event opportunities.



"The warriors at the event represented a great mix of all branches of the service," Brandon said. "It was great to see everyone helping and motivating each other."

"I enjoy spending time with my battle buddies and fellow warriors," said Army veteran Entoinne Johnson. "This also was a great way to spend quality time and stay active with my family and friends."

WWP program events like this give wounded warriors an opportunity to experience veteran peer support firsthand. These gatherings get them out of the house to partake in stimulating activities and connect them with fellow service members and their community.

"Before I joined Wounded Warrior Project, I wasn't sure if I was wounded enough to be included," Brandon said. "But after meeting with other warriors, I felt welcome and not alone."

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. It can be difficult knowing how to overcome that challenge and rekindle bonds similar to those formed in the military.

"My transition to civilian life was hard for me," Entoinne said. "I wasn't one of those guys excited about leaving the military. I loved what I did and if my body would have held up, I'd still be doing it. Wounded Warrior Project events let me be around and talk to like-minded people."

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

