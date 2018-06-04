Injured Veterans Relax With Dinner On Mississippi Paddle-Wheeler

Activities like river tours and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues.

Veterans spent the evening strolling the decks of the beautiful boat, touring the museum-like engine room, listening to a Grammy-winning jazz band, and enjoying breathtaking views of the city.

"Meeting veterans and people who understand me and my needs better is very important to me," Tonya said. "Also, I love learning their stories, as well. The married couple that sat across from us has two little kids and she's a nurse and he used to work as a sheriff. He is now a stay-at-home dad. The couple to their left just recently moved back to the city and they have two grown sons. The wife is from Oklahoma and the husband is from Louisiana. They are both prior service."

"Adventures like this and others through Wounded Warrior Project make me feel like I'm not forgotten," Tonya added.

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. It can be difficult knowing how to overcome that challenge and rekindle bonds similar to those formed in the military. WWP programs offer settings that provide opportunities for warriors to rekindle those bonds and experience veteran peer support.

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

