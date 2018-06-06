Injured Veterans Travel Through Time with Wounded Warrior Project

Visitors virtually traveled back through time as they browsed through artifacts of centuries past, many of which were discovered by the most talented archaeologists in the world. The Yale Peabody Museum is a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to helping people understand the Earth's history geologically, biologically, and anthropologically.

"I was interested in learning and connecting with other veterans, and I wasn't disappointed," said Frank, a Navy veteran. "Our personal tour guide was a vet who shared his knowledge and historical facts. I met several warriors and their families and had an amazing time getting to know them at the exhibits and during dinner."

WWP serves warriors by connecting them with one another and their communities. Programs also focus on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships. Generous donors make it possible for wounded warriors to take part in connection activities and benefit from program resources at no cost to them.

"This event really showed me that Wounded Warrior Project has a passion for connecting warriors with other veterans and the community," Frank said. "I'm proud to be a part of this organization."

Activities like visiting museums and socializing with family and other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues.

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

