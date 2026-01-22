Ink Films Drops Trailer for Sundance Prizewinner DJ Ahmet, Announces Early 2026 U.S. Theatrical Release

Link to DJ Ahmet trailer

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ink Films, the theatrical distribution arm of The Beverly Theater, has released the official trailer for DJ Ahmet, the Sundance-winning debut feature from Macedonian filmmaker Georgi M. Unkovski. The film, described as a music-soaked, crowd-pleasing coming-of-age story, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide in early 2026.

A breakout hit at the Sundance Film Festival and one of the festival's most talked-about debuts, DJ Ahmet earned both the World Cinema Dramatic Audience Award and the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision, standing out for its authenticity and emotional resonance.

Set in a remote Yürük village in North Macedonia, the film follows a 15-year-old shepherd who discovers electronic music, first love, and ultimately his own voice amidst family pressures and rigid community expectations. As he navigates heartbreak, identity, and cultural tradition, his musical awakening becomes both a refuge and a revolution, capturing the universal urgency of self-expression in a world determined to shape who we become.

"Ink Films was founded to champion bold, artist-driven storytelling," said Kip Kelly, Founding CXO of Ink Films and The Beverly Theater. "DJ Ahmet is a reminder of how music can open worlds culturally and creatively. It's a film that resonates far beyond its setting. We're looking forward to bringing this story to U.S. theaters and audiences."

The trailer is now available at inkfilms.com and on Ink Films' social channels. Theater locations and opening dates will be announced in the coming weeks. For booking inquiries, visit inkfilms.com.

About Ink Films

Ink Films is the theatrical distribution arm of The Beverly Theater in Las Vegas. Established in 2024, Ink Films champions line-crossing storytellers who believe in the consequences of independent voices and the magic of moviegoing. Storytelling starts with ink.

