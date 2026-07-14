Ink Films Expands Growing Distribution Catalog with Acquisitions of American Job and Office Killer

Acclaimed Independent Films Return to Theaters as 30th Anniversary Releases, Expanding Ink's Curated Distribution Slate

LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ink Films continues to grow its library of acclaimed independent, international, and repertory cinema with the acquisition of North American distribution rights to two influential 1990s independent films: Chris Smith's American Job (1996) and Cindy Sherman's Office Killer (1997). Both films will return to theaters as 30th anniversary releases, further expanding Ink Films' distribution lineup.

The acquisitions reflect Ink Films' growing role as a curator of independent and repertory cinema, bringing important indie and cult classics back to theaters, giving exhibitors and audiences new opportunities to experience groundbreaking films on the big screen.

The first title, American Job, celebrates its 30th anniversary with its first-ever DCP release. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Chris Smith in his feature debut before American Movie, the film premiered as an Official Selection of the 1996 Sundance Film Festival and has long been regarded as one of the defining portraits of working-class America in independent cinema.

Following Randy Russell through a succession of dead-end minimum-wage jobs, American Job blends understated humor with remarkable authenticity. The Austin Chronicle praised the film's "wry humor" and distinctive tone, while the New York Sun called it "one of the decade's best indie debuts," comparing its enduring workplace observations to Office Space.

Joining the Ink Films catalog is Office Killer, celebrating its own 30th anniversary. The first and only feature film directed by internationally renowned artist Cindy Sherman, Office Killer was written by Cindy Sherman, Elise MacAdam, Tom Kalin, and Todd Haynes and stars Carol Kane, Molly Ringwald, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Barbara Sukowa, and Michael Imperioli.

A visually striking satire of office culture wrapped inside a wickedly funny horror-comedy, Office Killer has grown into a beloved cult classic while showcasing Sherman's singular artistic vision.

"Building the Ink Films catalog is about giving great films the theatrical revival they deserve," said Kip Kelly, of Ink Films. "American Job is finally receiving its first DCP release, and Office Killer remains one of the most overlooked cult films of the 1990s. We're proud to bring both back to the big screen for longtime fans and new audiences alike."

Release dates, participating theaters, and additional anniversary programming will be announced in the coming months. Check www.inkfilms.com for more information.

About Ink Films

Ink Films is the theatrical distribution arm of The Beverly Theater in Las Vegas. Established in 2024, Ink Films champions line-crossing storytellers who believe in the consequences of independent voices and the magic of moviegoing. Storytelling starts with ink.

SOURCE Ink Films