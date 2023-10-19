Inland Coalition on Aging introduces roadmap for IE

The event represented the culmination of two years of stakeholder input and regional focus groups to prepare for the launch of the plan, explained Gary Robbins, Riverside County Office on Aging's deputy director for administration.

"Today, we are really excited to share what this team has learned thus far, recognizing that much more community input is needed, and looking forward to seeing many of your faces participating in future stakeholder town halls and listening sessions," said Robbins.

The Inland Empire Master Plan for Aging is modeled after the state's plan that "affirms the priority of health and well-being of older Californians and people with disabilities." Officials estimate that by 2030, 10.8 million Californians will be "an older adult," comprising one-fourth of its overall population.

The Inland Empire is one of the fastest-growing populations in the state, with an expected 5.7 million people moving to the area by 2036 and 6.8 million by 2060, according to an August report by Southern California News Group. With the ball in its court, the Inland Coalition on Aging began creating its own blueprint – or roadmap – tailored to the IE.

To address those needs, the coalition invited local and state agencies to attend the in-person event, "The Inland Empire Master Plan for Aging: Our Roadmap for Aging Well." Attendees included Assembly Majority Leader Emeritus Eloise Gómez Reyes; Dr. Sarita A. Mohanty, MD, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of The SCAN Foundation; Dr. Takashi Wada, IEHP's chief medical officer; and Susan DeMarois, director of California's Department of Aging.

While the local plan has yet to be finalized, the coalition believes it is in a good position to conduct more studies, address potential roadblocks and receive additional suggestions from stakeholders.

"Every voice must be heard, which is why the coalition is dedicated to moving the conversation forward," said Dr. Wada. "At the end of the day, our main objective is to present a strong and effective Master Plan of Aging that reflects all who call the Inland Empire their 'home.'"

Formed in 2008, the Inland Coalition on Aging brings together experts in health care, community-based organizations, public officials and others to "better serve older adults, caregivers and people with disabilities" in both San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Year-round, the group maintains its commitment to create change and develop improved integrated care and service delivery with long-term service and support. To learn more about the Inland Coalition on Aging, go to www.icaging.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country, and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports more than 1.6 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of nearly 6,800 providers and more than 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

