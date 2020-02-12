Inland Empire Health Plan Celebrates 10 Years of Integrated Behavioral Health Services

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 years ago this month, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) took the opportunity to better integrate and enhance accessibility of Behavioral Health Services to Members, making IEHP the first health plan in the state to bring Behavioral Health Care in-house. Since the transition, IEHP's Behavioral Health Team has dramatically evolved to better meet the needs of Members in innovative ways that focus on Whole Person Health Care.

With a Behavioral Health Team in-house, IEHP is able to break down silos to better share information and care coordination between Behavioral Health Providers and Primary Care Providers, all in one system. Internal benefit management also allows for increased collaboration between internal departments. For example, to further enhance Whole Person Health Care, IEHP's Behavioral Health Team joined forces with Care Management to create an integrated complex care team to address Members' physical, behavioral, social and environmental needs.

"IEHP's vision is to make a difference and improve lives. Our Behavioral Health Team aims to accomplish this by advocating and caring for those suffering in silence," said IEHP's Clinical Director of Behavioral Health and Care Management Amrita Rai, LCSW. "By making sure we have clear processes in place and Team Members who share their compassion and empathy, we're able to carry out our mission."

Starting with seven Team Members and 350 Provider contracts, IEHP's Behavioral Health Team has grown to 87 Team Members and more than 1,000 Provider contracts. With these resources, IEHP's Behavioral Health Team is able to coordinate and manage about 5,400 calls and 3,500 Provider and Member requests every month.

"We know the need is great and IEHP's commitment to respond is driving us to innovate and find ways to support and share information with our Members and our community. That's why this year, we're working on a brand-new podcast to discuss and explore the connection between physical and mental health," said IEHP Behavioral Health Medical Director Gayani DeSilva, MD. "It's just one way our team continues to make those needed contributions to Behavioral Health Care, because there is no health without Mental Health."

To learn more about how IEHP, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Related Links

http://www.iehp.org

