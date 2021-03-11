Inland Empire Health Plan Continues Advocacy and Partnerships to Fight Racial Inequality

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) continues to partner with community organizations in Riverside and San Bernardino counties to fight for racial equality in the Inland Empire (IE).

The most recent activity includes a $2,000 sponsorship to the Center Against Racism and Trauma's (CART) first I.E. Antiracist Summit. Held on March 17, this virtual event teaches IE residents about the Anti-racism Movement and how to actively fight against racism. Registration for this event can be found at destroyracism.org/events.

"These are conversations that are vital to addressing issues and implementing change," said Marci Coffey, IEHP community partnerships director. "We're grateful to support CART, the host committee and the Black Equity Initiative in their ability to bring them to the IE."

To help strengthen Black-led and Black-empowering organizations, IEHP has also partnered with Inland Empire Community Foundation, the Black Equity Initiative, and the Inland Empire Funders Alliance providing a $50,000 sponsorship to the Inland Empire Black Equity Fund.

The health plan is taking steps beyond financial support and sponsorship, working with local health and community organizations to host webinars on issues specifically affecting Black and Hispanic communities. In addition, IEHP is committed to supporting equity in all public policies by staying involved and compliant with the state's upcoming California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal Initiative, known as CalAIM.

CalAIM's multi-year initiative has three main goals: to identify and manage member risk and needs through whole person care approaches and addressing Social Determinants of Health (housing, food insecurity, etc.); to move Medi-Cal to a more consistent and seamless system by reducing complexity and increasing flexibility; and to improve quality outcomes, reduce health disparities and more.

"We have to face racial disparities in our communities head on," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP chief executive officer. "It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit residents at racially disproportionate rates, and we need to do all we can to address it. As a community-based health plan, we look forward to supporting and continuing collaborative efforts to fight for racial equality and advocacy in our own backyard and beyond."

