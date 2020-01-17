Inland Empire Health Plan Helps Connect Community to Needed Resources

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To address needs related to Social Determinants of Health across the Inland Empire, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) facilitated the development of Connect IE. This inclusive, free-to-use online platform has fostered nearly 300,000 engagements from residents in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, connecting them to community resources including, but not limited to, food pantries, legal and financial aid services.

IEHP introduced the Connect IE platform to the Inland Empire in 2018, with collaborative efforts from Inland Empire United Way, 211 San Bernardino, 211 Community Connect Riverside, Desert Healthcare District and the Inland Empire Health Information Organization (IEHIO). The easy-to-use platform is accessible to the general public and allows users to search for resources with just a zip code. Users are provided a list of local community resources to fulfill or support those needs.

"IEHP recognizes that our members and community have needs that may lie outside traditional healthcare but directly impact their health. Lack of housing, food, transportation, are just a few Social Determinants of Health that Connect IE addresses," said IEHP Social Determinants of Health Program Manager Gabriel Uribe. "Connect IE supports those needs by connecting people to resources that will, in turn, influence and positively impact their overall health and wellness."

Connect IE is also utilized by community organizations to ensure that residents receive resources in a timely manner. Community organizations also have the ability to send and receive referrals directly on the platform, increasing access to resources.

"We use Connect IE to help our patients who lack Social Determinants of Health, like education, nutrition and transportation. Connect IE helps me better serve my patients because I'm able to bridge the gaps they are missing and would go into the hospital for," said Inland Empire Foundation for Medical Care Coordinator Brishay Terrell.

Try it yourself! Visit ConnectIE.org.

About IEHP

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

