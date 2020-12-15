Inland Empire Health Plan Hosts Community Toy Giveaway

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Community Resource Centers (CRCs) are giving back to families in need this holiday season by hosting contactless, pull-up and pick-up drive thru events, distributing free toy gift sets for children ages 3-12 years on December 18.

Gift sets will include three toys per child and will vary depending on age. Events will be held at all three of the health plan's community resource centers in Riverside, San Bernardino, and Victorville. Pre-registration is required.

IEHP Team Members display some of the toys that will be distributed to local children and families at the health plan's Dec. 18 drive-thru event.

"The hardships and the loss our communities have felt this year have been tremendous," said Delia Orosco, IEHP Victorville CRC manager. "As IEHP team members and community residents, it is our honor and privilege to support our neighbors in this way. We hope these toys will spark smiles and joy among families this season and that it serves as a reminder that we really are in this together."

This is not the first time the health plan has used their three CRC's to distribute resources to residents in need. Earlier this year, the health plan used the centers to distribute groceries and hygiene items, backpacks for school children, Thanksgiving turkeys and flu shots. The health plan also continues to distribute groceries to residents weekly, valuing more than $1.5 million, since June.

"While impacts of the pandemic have been devasting for many, it will not change the heart IEHP has for our communities," said Cesar Armendariz, IEHP senior director of community health. "With our incredible teams and partners, we've been able to consistently support our communities this year and plan to continue to outreach and offer supportive services in the year to come. It is our mission to heal and inspire the human spirit and we are committed to make that happen!"

Riverside Community Resource Center:

Date: Dec. 18

Location: 3590 Tyler St. Suite 101 Riverside, CA 92503

To register, call: 1-866-228-4347 press "3"

San Bernardino Community Resource Center:

Date: Dec. 18,

Location: 805 W. 2nd Street San Bernardino, CA 92410

To register, call: 1-866-228-4347 press "4"

Victorville Community Resource Center:

Date: Dec. 18

Location: 12353 Mariposa Rd Unit C2 and C3 Victorville, CA 92395

To register, visit: ConnectIE.org.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Related Links

http://www.iehp.org

