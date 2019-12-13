Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Adopts Families in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties for the Holidays

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has partnered with Community Action Partnership of Riverside County (CAPRC) and Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) to bring holiday cheer to families in the Inland Empire. Hosting its twelfth annual IEHP Holiday Adoption Program, IEHP provided toys, blankets, household supplies and more to those in need.

IEHP collected names and wish lists of 114 children and 22 families, who are experiencing financial hardships or other difficult circumstances.

"Working together to spread joy throughout our two counties is a tradition at IEHP," said IEHP Chief Organizational Development Officer Janet Nix. "For twelve years, we've provided families and children with gifts, food, and more. These may be the only gifts these families and children receive for the holidays, making our participation and involvement critical," added Nix.

Along with the Holiday Adoption Program, IEHP also partners with CAPRC and CAPSBC to host an annual IEHP Back-to-School Backpack Drive. This year, IEHP provided 119 children with backpacks full of school supplies and essentials.

"Having the opportunity to help others, not just during the holidays but throughout the year, isn't just a nice thing to do, it's the right thing to do," said IEHP team member Liliana Mena.

