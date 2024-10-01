Inland Empire Health Plan kicks off second year on Covered California exchange

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) enters its second year on the Covered California health care exchange on Oct. 1, once again offering the lowest-cost Silver plan in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Since launching IEHP Covered, the Rancho Cucamonga-based health plan has connected over 23,000 Inland Empire residents to affordable health care. For members who transitioned from Medi-Cal to Covered California through IEHP, coverage has ensured continuity of care at a time when more than 200,000 uninsured individuals are eligible for Medi-Cal or Covered California but have not enrolled yet.

"Quality health care should not have to be a financial burden for all," said Susie White, chief operating officer for IEHP. "As they think about their health coverage for the upcoming year, we want current and potential members to know there's a plan that fits their budget, lifestyle and needs—and we're here to help them find it."

Ahead of the open enrollment period, IEHP has launched a strategic retention and renewal campaign targeting members currently enrolled in IEHP Covered. The goal is to inform them of added and enhanced benefit options depending on the plan of their choice.

Silver plan benefits include:

Zero deductibles and less out-of-pocket costs

Reduction in generic drug costs

Lower copays for primary, emergency and specialty care visits

For 2025, IEHP Covered will once again offer five levels of coverage: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze, plus a Minimum Coverage plan. While other health plans saw rate changes averaging between 5.9% and 15.4%, IEHP had the lowest weighted average rate change in the state at 1.8%.

Also new for 2025, IEHP Covered will now be available to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – or DACA – recipients for the first time. Covered California estimates nearly 40,000 DACA recipients residing in the state will be newly eligible for coverage.

"Our outreach efforts are tied to our vision that we will not rest until our communities reach optimal health," said Wayne Guzman, director of sales and outreach for IEHP. "As we continue to build on a strong first year, we remain focused on providing I.E. residents with the service and support they need to find a health plan they deserve."

For new members, the open enrollment period begins Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 31, 2025. Those currently on IEHP Covered or on a Covered California plan with another carrier can make their plan selections starting Oct. 1.

To learn more about IEHP Covered and plans available, go to IEHPCovered.org or call IEHP Enrollment Services at 1-855-538-IEHP (4347).

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

