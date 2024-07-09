Inland Empire Health Plan launches free summer series for families with young children

"We've always noticed the need for a program like this, especially in the High Desert," said Wellness Center Supervisor Cristal Enriquez. "There's not a lot for kids to do out here, at least that's not free. So how do we remove barriers and add fun, engaging things in this space where they can participate with their families and be part of the community?"

The new series joins a growing list of family-related activities offered at the center:

Family Summer Camp from noon-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through August.

from and every Tuesday and Thursday through August. An all-new Family Game Night Series that meets from 3:30-5:30 p.m. the second and third Friday of each month.

the second and third Friday of each month. Ongoing Family Movie Nights where youth-friendly movies are screened twice a month.

Light snacks are provided at each activity while supplies last.

"Our hearts are so full and so grateful to see families coming into such a quality wellness center," Center Coach Letha Coughlin said. "For me personally, as a single mom in the past, I needed places like this where it's clean, safe, fun and didn't have to break my wallet to provide my children with an experience."

Added Enriquez, "By bringing something new to the area—especially for the little ones—it gives me hope that the community will be able to live healthier, more sustainable lives through the services we are able to provide our members and the community at large."

To learn more about center programming, visit the space at 12353 Mariposa Road, Suites C2 and C3, call 866-228-4347 or go to iehp.org.

