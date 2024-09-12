Inland Empire Health Plan named a 2024 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ by Fortune

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), one of the nation's largest Medicaid health plans, was named a Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ for the third year in a row.

IEHP joins an exclusive list of companies across the country who were recognized by the publication for creating a positive, uplifting environment with opportunities for personal and career development. The Rancho Cucamonga-based health plan ranked 14th on the list for 2024.

"There are not enough words to describe how proud I am of IEHP being named a best workplace in health care once again," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP's chief executive officer. "And to be included for the third year in a row on this prestigious list is a continued testament to our team member community who come into work every day ready to make a difference."

Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care™ award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 185,000 employes at Great Place to Work Certified™ companies in the health care industry. IEHP was certified as a Great Place to Work® in June for a fourth year in a row, with 95% of team members surveyed saying they felt welcome from Day One.

"IEHP's mission, vision and values enable our leadership team to create a strong and supportive culture for our team members," said Supriya Sood, the health plan's chief people officer. "This is further enhanced by ensuring competitive salaries and benefits, learning and development opportunities, and paths for career progression and advancement for our team members."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care™ list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, determines winners using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

Of the more than 3,500 IEHP team members employed by the health plan, 3,416 employees completed the 2024 survey.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outside the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of more than 8.2 million employees in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 185,000 were from employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the health care industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work® Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

