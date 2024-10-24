Inland Empire Health Plan named a 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Inland Empire Health Plan as a 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™.

It is the first year the local health plan has been named to the prestigious list, coming in at No. 91 alongside companies across the country like Lennar Corporation, Intuit, Inc., and Edward Jones.

Inland Empire Health Plan has been designated a Best Workplace For Women by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine for the first time, coming in at No. 91 on the prestigious list. This is the third Best Workplaces honor the local health plan has received this year.

"We do not take these honors lightly and remain committed to maintaining an enriching environment for all who walk through these doors," said Supriya Sood, IEHP's chief people officer.

Jarrod McNaughton, the health plan's chief executive officer, agreed.

"Fostering a diverse workplace allows us to better serve our members," he said. "When they see a reflection of themselves, we can build better trust and care for all."

Great Place To Work® determines its Best Workplaces for Women lists by analyzing the survey responses of nearly 600,000 women employed by Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that were eligible for the list. IEHP was certified as a Great Place To Work™ in June and named a Fortune 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Health Care in September.

In addition, companies must meet the following criteria:

They must employ at least 50 women.

Have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women.

Employ at least one female C-suite executive.

"Being recognized on such a large, national scale allows for more visibility on the great work IEHP does to live out its mission, vision and values, from creating pathways to optimal health for our more than 1.5-million-member community, to strengthening opportunities for career growth in one of California's fastest growing regions," said Susie White, the health plan's chief operating officer.

According to both Fortune and Great Place to Work®, the Best Workplaces for Women™ list is highly competitive. Survey responses paint a picture of a company's overall workplace experience, such as its ability to offer positive outcomes for women regardless of job role, race, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

Great Place To Work® further determines eligibility using gender balance data compared with industry data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Companies are also assessed on how "representation changes as women rise from front-line positions to the board of directors."

"Fortune congratulates companies that made the cut for the Best Workplaces for Women," said the magazine's Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Based on survey responses of so many women nationwide, these companies clearly demonstrate they have created workplaces where many feel valued, supported, and encouraged to do their best work."

To learn more about the list, go to www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/women/2024.

To learn more about IEHP and services offered, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)