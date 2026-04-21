Inland Empire Health Plan names Patrick Brosnan as chief financial officer

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has appointed Patrick Brosnan as chief financial officer, effective April 20.

In his new role, Brosnan leads the health plan's overall financial strategy, supports fiscal stewardship and drives alignment with business goals. He also oversees several internal departments within IEHP, including Actuarial Services, Claims and Procurement.

Patrick Brosnan (Courtesy Photo)

"We are pleased to welcome Patrick to the team," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "His leadership brings a strategic vision that will help shape the future of our health plan, ensuring we can continue innovating, expanding our impact, and advancing our mission with purpose."

Brosnan has more than 30 years of experience in health care, serving in leadership roles at national health plans such as Molina Healthcare, Aetna and Health Net. He joins IEHP from AmeriHealth Caritas, a Pennsylvania-based Medicaid managed care organization and health plan serving two million members, where he served as vice president of Medicaid plans.

In previous roles, Brosnan was instrumental in improving organizational profitability, developing effective medical management and network contracting strategies, and implementing sustainable, long-term process and system solutions.

"I look forward to working with a company that is such an integral part of the community," said Brosnan. "It is part of IEHP's heart and soul to provide health care for those who need it the most, and I want to dedicate the rest of my life to serving the most vulnerable populations."

Brosnan holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from St. John's University in Queens, New York. He is an active certified public accountant, a chartered global management accountant and an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

To learn more about IEHP, go to iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 5 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fifth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports 1.4 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 3,800 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)