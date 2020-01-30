Inland Empire Health Plan Promotes Awareness of Medicaid to Uninsured Residents

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan in the country, is aiming to inform more than 100,000 Inland Empire residents who are uninsured and eligible for Medicaid (called Medi-Cal in California) of their coverage options. This population includes those newly eligible, as a result of California's recent Medi-Cal Expansion to young adults under 26, regardless of immigration status.

To ensure the greatest number of eligible residents are informed of their Medi-Cal coverage option, IEHP has launched an extensive integrated campaign covering vast geographical locations throughout the Inland Empire. This comprehensive campaign includes community partnerships, television commercials, outdoor signage, radio ads, text messaging, social media, print advertisements and Medi-Cal application support.

"In order to increase positive health outcomes in our communities, we have to increase awareness of Medi-Cal to the uninsured and eligible, especially to those who are newly eligible. By launching a campaign that reaches a vast geography, we will bring health care coverage information to residents in hard-to-reach areas," said IEHP Senior Marketing Director Thomas Pham. "Application support is also a critical component to this campaign. Our Enrollment Assistance Team is ready and eager to help residents apply and ultimately set them on the right path to get the care they need."

When contacted, IEHP's certified Enrollment Assistance Team will answer questions about the Medi-Cal process and if requested, can help complete and submit their full Medi-Cal application.

"Our team is really excited to be able to make the Medi-Cal application process as easy as possible for our community. Navigating health care can be difficult and even scary at times. We want to do all we can to make the Medi-Cal application process a positive one, so our communities can receive the health services they need," said an IEHP Enrollment Assistance Advisor.

To learn more about IEHP visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

