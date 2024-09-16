Inland Empire Health Plan receives 4 out of 5 rating by NCQA

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has received an overall rating of 4 out of 5 in the National Committee for Quality Assurance's (NCQA) Medicaid Health Plan Ratings 2024, the highest score for IEHP to date.

IEHP was evaluated on 43 unique measures in areas including patient experience, prevention, equity and treatment. Some key areas that led to IEHP's 4 out of 5 rating include a variety of new initiatives, including a robust provider incentive program, regionally facing provider engagements, an enterprise commitment to quality, and members engaging into care. This has been reflected through a culture of "Quality Starts With Me," an organization-wide effort to improve member support and outcomes.

"When it comes to quality, our strategy has always been to put our members first and commit to unwavering focus on their positive health outcomes," said IEHP's Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "This rating reflects our commitment to ensure members get the timely and quality care they need. In fact, that same commitment resulted in the best quality scores ever in IEHP's history in 2024. This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication, collaboration and perseverance of our team members and providers."

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA's HEDIS® is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (https://www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices.

Each year, participating health plans are evaluated on their quality measure performance, which encourages continuous improvement.

"We must continue with strong provider and community partnerships in ways that are innovative and transformative," said IEHP Chief Quality Officer Edward Juhn, MD. "At the end of the day, these ratings are not about numbers, but a reflection on how we can continuously improve in serving our members."

For more on IEHP and its commitment to building a strong network of care and performance, go to www.iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)