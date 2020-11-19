Inland Empire Health Plan Receives Health Equity Award for Engaging Communication

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) received the 2020 Health Equity Award for their ability to engage and connect with members via text message during Governor Newsom's social isolation order this year. The award was given by mPulse Mobile, a leader in conversational AI solutions for healthcare, during their annual Activate Awards.

mPulse Mobile awarded IEHP the 2020 Health Equity Award for their ability to engage and connect with members via text message during Governor Newsom’s social isolation order this year.

IEHP launched the 45-day, two-way text campaign to engage at-risk members (seniors or persons with disabilities), offering tips to stay connected with friends and family, get physically active and explore new hobbies. They also provided resource links to support these activities.

Participating members were able to select their message frequency and engage at their own pace and level. Many members expressed gratitude for the health plan's communication efforts. "It's nice that you are persistent and messaging people, so we know someone out there cares," said one member. "It is stressful to have to go through COVID, especially for people with health issues, like me."

Using mPulse's analytics, IEHP learned that 86% of participating members found the program helpful, with highest satisfaction levels in the Spanish-speaking population. "Staying connected to our members at all times is important, but especially during the peak of social isolation," said Michelle Rai, IEHP chief communications and marketing officer. "These types of outreach efforts to support our members demonstrate that IEHP is truly a health plan with a heart."

Award winners were selected by their significant outcomes and impacts made while using mPulse Mobile's software and services. The Health Equity Award is a new award category, making IEHP the first health plan to ever receive it.

"Intentional connection with our members, especially those most vulnerable, is critical to who we are as an organization," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP chief executive officer. "Receiving this award for our innovative approach to connecting with members is an honor, and we look forward to finding new and innovative ways to continue meeting our members, right where they are."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Related Links

http://www.iehp.org

