Inland Empire Health Plan Scores in the 92nd Percentile in the Country for Team Member Engagement

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For four consecutive years, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has received high Team Member engagement scores. Resilience, respect and high-quality care and service were high performing themes on the 2019 Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Team Member Engagement Survey, placing the health plan in the 92nd percentile compared to the National Health Care Benchmark.

Administered by Press Ganey Associates, Inc., the online survey captured feedback and measured the level of commitment Team Members have for the health plan's mission and vision, otherwise known as engagement. High scoring topics that drove IEHP's engagement score were "I would recommend IEHP as a good place to work, I am proud to tell people I work for IEHP" and "I would recommend IEHP to family and friends who need care."

"96% of Team Members took the survey," said IEHP Chief Organizational Development Officer Janet Nix. "We're really fortunate to have such a high participation rate and I think it's a testament to all the change that surveys in previous years have facilitated. Our Team Members share, and we listen to do all we can to respond to their feedback."

In recent years, Team Member feedback collected in the survey has influenced the implementation of several programs and initiatives that make IEHP a unique place of work. These implementations include Team Member wellness, bilingual pay, career coaching, expanded recruitment and many more.

"IEHP's Team Members are truly the heart of the health plan. With their work, we are able to fulfill our mission and continue to make a difference in the lives of our Members and our communities," said IEHP CEO Jarrod McNaughton. "If there's something our organization can do to enhance their work, we want to hear about it. That's why the engagement survey is so important to our organization. It's how we improve and grow."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

About Press Ganey

Survey Solutions was acquired by Press Ganey Associates, Inc. in January 2019. Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement more than 33 years ago. Today, Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 33,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

