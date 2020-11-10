Inland Empire Health Plan Sponsors City of Victorville's Virtual Freedom Run

VICTORVILLE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honoring veterans both near and far this Veteran's Day, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has provided a $2,500 sponsorship to support the City of Victorville's Virtual 5k Freedom Run.

The event, spanning the week of November 9-13, encourages Victorville residents to walk or run 3.1 miles in their neighborhood or local park. To honor friends and family who served our country, participants had access to download and print a running bib on which to display the name of the veteran they are honoring. The first 200 registered participants also received a 2020 Freedom Run t-shirt, water bottle and bag.

"It's important for us to honor our veterans for the sacrifices they have made to defend our freedoms," said Victorville Mayor, Gloria Garcia. "With IEHP's sponsorship, we're able to find a meaningful and personal way for community members to demonstrate their support for all veterans and to recognize those who are near and dear to their hearts."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Freedom Run is being hosted virtually. For more information, visit Victorvilleca.gov/Recreation.

"Honoring our veterans has always been and will always be very important to IEHP," said LuAnna Jáuregui, IEHP Manager of Community Partnerships. "We really commend our partners, like the City of Victorville, for continuing to celebrate our veterans, especially during a global pandemic. It's an honor to sponsor this event for both the incredible cause and the city's resilient nature."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

About the City of Victorville

Located in Southern California at the high-point between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Victorville is the leading city for both industry and retail in the High Desert Region. Victorville is a growing, vibrant community that is home to approximately 125,000 residents and some of the area's largest employers. Clean air, abundant mountain vistas, family-friendly recreation activities, spectacular sunsets and breathtaking night skies entice locals and visitors alike to fall in love with this city that is within a few hours of SoCal beaches, National Parks, mountain retreats, other major attractions; and less than an hour from Ontario International Airport.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Related Links

http://www.iehp.org

