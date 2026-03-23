Inmar Intelligence and Eagle Eye Partner to Simplify Digital Offer Activation for Retailers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmar Intelligence, a leader in data-driven media and incentive technology, today announced a multi-year integration with Eagle Eye, a leading SaaS and AI marketing technology company. The partnership connects Inmar's robust digital offer content with Eagle Eye's MACH certified retail promotions platform, enabling retailers across North America to activate Inmar digital coupons directly within their existing wallet, promotions, and point-of-sale environments.

As digital coupons have become central to retail promotion strategies, retailers increasingly point to ease of access and speed of activation as critical requirements for effective execution. Digital offers that are slow to deploy, difficult to integrate, or disconnected from existing systems introduce friction for retailers, manufacturers and consumers, limiting their practical use at scale.

As consumers become increasingly value-conscious, the availability and relevance of savings play a critical role in where and how they shop. More than 70% of shoppers say digital coupons influence both purchase decisions and store choice, according to the 2025 Inmar Shopper Insights Study. As a result, retailers must deliver compelling, relevant offers at scale, which requires seamless execution and access to a broad portfolio of brand-funded savings. Inmar's extensive CPG network enables retailers to offer diverse digital promotions that enhance value perception and drive shopper engagement.

Reinforcing Inmar's role as a trusted digital offer content provider, this API based integration allows shared retail customers to retrieve, display, clip, redeem, and reconcile Inmar digital offers directly within Eagle Eye systems, reducing technical complexity and helping retailers activate offers faster. By reducing friction in offer activation, the partnership helps retailers move faster while maintaining accuracy, compliance, and reliable execution at checkout.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to meeting retailers where they are and making it easier to activate high-quality digital offers at scale," said Rob Weisberg, EVP & President, MarTech at Inmar Intelligence. "By integrating with Eagle Eye's promotions platform, we are expanding access to Inmar digital offers while supporting faster activation, reliable execution, and measurable outcomes for our retail and brand partners."

The integration also supports integrated reporting and analytics, ensuring accurate measurement across the offer lifecycle. This approach supports retailer flexibility, allowing promotion teams to adopt new capabilities without disrupting existing workflows or systems.

The partnership extends the reach of Inmar's digital offer network, maximizing performance for retailers and manufacturers. By enabling Inmar to offer content within existing retailer technology ecosystems, including loyalty and promotion platforms, Inmar enables broader adoption while preserving operational stability. Supported by Inmar's API-first integration approach, this seamless connectivity to the retailer's existing ecosystems enhances access to value with minimum effort for technical teams.

"We're pleased to partner with Inmar to bring their extensive CPG relationships and deep experience in digital offers to retailers using the Eagle Eye platform," said Tim Mason at Eagle Eye. "By combining Inmar's breadth of content with Eagle Eye's MACH certified, scalable architecture and proven ability to deliver promotions at scale, we're helping retailers that choose to leverage Eagle Eye deliver more compelling savings opportunities through the systems they already rely on."

The partnership comes as retailers and brands prioritize more efficient and accountable digital promotions amid ongoing margin pressure and increased scrutiny of promotional spend. This integration enables shared retail customers to access and manage Inmar digital offers within the Eagle Eye platform, supporting activation, redemption, and reporting through existing retail systems.

Learn more about the partnership here: https://www.inmar.com/solutions/martech

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers' lives. As a trusted partner to brands and retailers for over 45 years, we design, build, and operate reliable, dynamic, and personalized media and incentive solutions that create greater efficiencies and unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces, helping shoppers save billions. Inmar leads in powering media, including retail media and influencer marketing, by seamlessly integrating first-party data into personalized campaigns. Our collaborative technology enables retailers and advertisers to drive authentic engagement and measurable retail outcomes, transforming traditional marketing efforts into powerful revenue-driving strategies. For more information about Inmar Intelligence, visit inmar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world's most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally.

Our growing customer base includes Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, JD Sports, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, the Woolworths Group and many more. Each week, more than 1 billion personalized offers are seamlessly executed via our platform, and over 700 million loyalty member wallets are managed worldwide.

AI-powered, API-based and cloud-native, Eagle Eye's enterprise-grade technology is fully certified by the MACH Alliance and has received recognition from leading industry bodies, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and QKS.

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SOURCE Inmar Intelligence