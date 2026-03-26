Inmar Introduces a More Connected Experience for Healthcare Teams with InmarOne™

InmarOne delivers customers a unified workspace to access the Inmar applications they already use - transforming how hospitals, pharmacies and supply chain partners move through daily operations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmar Intelligence, a leader in healthcare technology and compliance solutions, today announced that healthcare and pharmacy organizations now have access to a more connected way of working through InmarOne. The platform unifies the Inmar applications customers already depend on - bringing together tools for returns, recalls, revenue cycle management and supply chain coordination into a single, streamlined workspace.

For years, healthcare operations have grown more complex while the systems supporting them remained disconnected. Teams managing product returns, recall verification, reimbursement workflows, affordability programs and supply chain tasks have had to work across multiple applications that were never designed to work together. Industry-standard solutions such as Rx Returns, OneRecall® and MedEx® support this work across hospitals and pharmacies, but the continued switching between them has increased the administrative burden and cognitive load that healthcare staff manage in already demanding roles.

Inmar has worked closely with customers to understand where that fragmentation creates friction. InmarOne reflects that feedback - giving teams a new way to access and work across the applications they already rely on. The platform is designed for hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, long term care and supply chain partners that depend on Inmar applications for essential operational responsibilities.

For customers, the experience reduces the time spent searching for information, eases the burden of managing several applications and creates a more streamlined environment for day-to-day work. InmarOne includes:

Single Sign-On Access: One secure login to move seamlessly across Inmar healthcare applications

One secure login to move seamlessly across Inmar healthcare applications Unified Workspace: Product information, messages and alerts presented in a single view

Product information, messages and alerts presented in a single view Simplified Navigation: A more intuitive pathway from one application to the next without toggling between portals

A more intuitive pathway from one application to the next without toggling between portals Built-In Support: Documentation and support resources located directly within the platform

Documentation and support resources located directly within the platform Solution Discovery: Recommendations that help users identify integrations and solutions that strengthen daily workflows

"Pharmacists and healthcare teams manage billions of prescriptions each year and play a critical role in protecting patient safety," said Richard Schwabacher, MPH, Senior Vice President, Healthcare Product at Inmar Intelligence. "InmarOne brings the applications they rely on into a single connected workspace, helping reduce the complexity created by disconnected systems while supporting safer, more efficient healthcare operations."

InmarOne represents the next step in how Inmar partners with healthcare organizations. Additional capabilities will roll out throughout 2026, continuing to deepen the connected experience. These developments reflect Inmar's long-term commitment to serving as a trusted partner in healthcare operations.

To learn more about InmarOne, please visit https://www.inmar.com/solutions/healthcare/inmar-one.

About Inmar Intelligence Healthcare

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we optimize the healthcare value chain to improve patient safety, access and affordability. As a partner for over 45 years to health systems, pharmacies and life sciences companies, we design and build solutions to address the complex challenges in the business of healthcare. Our mission is to enable improved financial and patient outcomes to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. For more information about Inmar Intelligence, visit inmar.com and follow us on LinkedIn, or email us at [email protected].

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SOURCE Inmar Intelligence