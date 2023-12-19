InMarket Partners with Power to Decide to Protect Reproductive Care Location Privacy; Create New Model for Nonprofit and Industry Collaboration

AUSTIN, Texas and WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket, a leader in real-time marketing and measurement, and Power to Decide, a nonprofit that works to advance sexual and reproductive well-being for all, today announced a partnership to protect reproductive location data privacy. For the past year, InMarket has collaborated with Power to Decide to identify location data near reproductive health facilities and remove it from the InMarket database. This strategic collaboration enables InMarket to further safeguard consumer privacy by more comprehensively filtering reproductive and sexual health care locations out of its ecosystem.

Places where individuals seek support for sexual health and reproductive choices play a crucial role in people's lives. However, responsible marketing companies have faced a technical challenge in fully removing potentially sensitive data because there was no clearinghouse to identify these locations for blocking and removal. InMarket specializes in using location context to help brands reach the right customer at the right time and has maintained explicit policies against targeting sensitive locations, including the offices of reproductive and sexual health providers for years. To further advance its responsible data privacy practices, InMarket sought to purge any reproductive care visit data from its systems, and it needed a sophisticated non-profit partner who could help identify all locations to be removed.

InMarket is committed to developing and investing in the creation of new safeguards for industry that protect the privacy and well-being of individuals. The suppression of sensitive locations from marketing is part of InMarkets ongoing privacy-forward policies. Beyond sensitive medical information, InMarket does not target sensitive categories such as K-12 schools, military installations, abuse shelters, houses of worship, and LGBTQ-focused places.

"We are proud to announce our ongoing partnership with Power to Decide to remove sensitive data and safeguard privacy. As the world and technology change, we continue to evolve in our quest to safeguard consumer privacy. We are hopeful that we can be role models in sharing our commitments and technical methods with others to protect reproductive privacy," said Todd Dipaola, Founder and Executive Chair at InMarket. "We believe that through our responsible practices, we are taking a privacy-forward approach that can scale across additional categories and help set a higher bar for companies committed to responsible marketing."

"This partnership is an important step in creating a technical solution to automate, safeguard and protect privacy at scale." said Mark Adam, CTO of Power to Decide. "As we continue to advocate for and protect reproductive rights, we found that helping the marketing industry protect those same rights is an important endeavor in today's evolving political landscape."

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has connected brands and customers when and where it matters most. Through InMarket's industry-leading real-time marketing and measurement platform, brands can drive growth, optimize spend and close the loop between consumer intent and purchase with unique, real-time, actionable intent, location and item-level transactional data. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com.

About Power to Decide

Power to Decide is a nonprofit organization that works to advance sexual and reproductive well-being for all by providing trusted information, expanding access to quality services, and catalyzing culture change.

