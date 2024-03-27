InMarket Releases Its Annual Breakthrough Moments List of Best-Performing Campaigns

Michelob ULTRA, Wendy's, Welch's, Kraft Heinz & NotCo are among the top-performing, real-time digital campaigns of the past year

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , a leader in real-time marketing and measurement, today released its top-performing Breakthrough Moments winners of the past year. InMarket's annual Breakthrough Moments Report recognizes the brands that most effectively combined timing, relevance and context throughout the customer journey to create unforgettable brand experiences that drove exceptional viewability and engagement rates, reaching as high as 9.55% which is 15.9x above industry benchmark.*

According to eMarketer, mobile device usage has reached new heights, with consumers spending an average of 230 minutes per day —over 3 hours—on their phones and tablets. More than half of US consumers' time spent on digital devices is on mobile , more than any other device.

As consumers look to mobile devices as their primary digital device of choice, it's essential for brands to create unique, real-time experiences that engage users and offer value to drive engagement and results over time. InMarket's proprietary Moments solution leverages intent, visitation and commerce data and combines it with real-time technology, allowing brands to build awareness and consideration while consumers are in-market for specific products, ultimately driving purchases in-store.

"The Breakthrough Moments winners showcase the power of contextual experiences and their ability to help brands connect with consumers when and where it matters most—while they are shopping," said Todd Morris, CEO of InMarket. "By taking digital marketing innovation to the next level, our Breakthrough Moments winners drove industry-leading engagement rates and exceptional return-on-advertising-spend. We're grateful for our clients placing their trust in us to help keep them at the forefront of digital marketing innovation."

Leaders of Digital Marketing Innovation

InMarket's ten Breakthrough Moments winners shattered industry benchmarks by leveraging real-time insights and media activation to reach customers in their precise moments of need throughout the purchase journey.

Alcohol:

Michelob ULTRA

Promoting its partnership with a regional convenience store retailer, Michelob ULTRA served up a tasty meal deal (where legally permissible), placing its iconic brand imagery front and center. The alluring imagery of the Michelob ULTRA bottle and a delicious pizza, alongside a bold call-to-action, encouraged viewers to "Learn More" about the exclusive offer, driving a remarkable click-through rate of 7.32%, over 12.2x above the industry average.

Dining:

Wendy's

As diners prioritized value, Wendy's made a big slash with its "2 for $6'' meal deal. Pairing value-based messaging with fan-favorite items, like its 10-piece Nuggs and Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Wendy's broke through the clutter with an unbeatable deal. Displaying an "ORDER NOW" banner, the ad experience incited action and drove an exceptional click-through rate of 4.75%, over 7.9x the industry benchmark.

CPG:

Kraft Heinz & NotCo — NotMayo

As plant-based condiments became all the rage, Kraft Heinz & NotCo captured the appetites of hungry, health-conscious consumers with a mouthwatering creative promoting its NotMayo plant-based mayonnaise. Showcasing an enticing image of a sandwich alongside a bright "Shop Now" call-to-action, the Breakthrough Moment sparked an impressive click-through rate of 9.55%, 15.9x greater than industry average.

BiC®

Highlighting its EZ Reach lighter's versatility, BiC® launched a clever ad featuring beloved celebrities—Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson. By tapping celebrity likeness and showcasing a clear call-to-action, the Moment caught shoppers' attention and guided them directly to checkout to purchase their own EZ Reach lighter. This star-studded campaign earned a click-through rate of 7.42%, 12.4x above the industry average.

Lunchables

Lunchables served up an interactive, animated creative to promote new Lunchables Crispy Grilled Cheesies. Highlighting convenient messaging like "Crispy from the Microwave" and a "Try Now" call-to-action, alongside Lunchables' vibrant brand colors and imagery, the ad experience invited shoppers to find the closest store and successfully encouraged trial, achieving a click-through rate of 7.05%, over 11.8x the industry benchmark.

California Beef Council

The California Beef Council (CBC) grilled up a sizzling Moment to promote its latest deal. Leaning into the power of immersive media and consumers' demand for value, CBC created an interactive ad that encouraged viewers to scroll through six delicious beef-centered recipes followed by a $2 coupon. Attracting both value-focused and on-the-go shoppers, CBC drove a remarkable 5.31% click-through rate, 8.9x above the industry benchmark.

Welch's

This past holiday season, Welch's promoted its new mini-sized sparkling grape juice, capturing the attention of holiday hosts and guests looking to stock up their fridge. With a shimmering green background, bright red product image and playful 'Add A Little Sparkling' tagline, Welch's leaned into the holiday spirit. The interactive Breakthrough Moment achieved a click-through rate of 4.16%, which is 6.9x above the industry benchmark.

Pet Care:

Mars Kitten

Mars Petcare promoted its KittenWise™ Sample Box with an enticing giveaway. Focused on driving brand and product awareness, the ad experience presented a call-to-action to enter the KittenWise Sample Box Giveaway, featuring GREENIES™, IAMS™, SHEBA®, TEMPTATIONS™, and NUTRO™. The Breakthrough Moment saw "paw-some" results, achieving a click-through rate of 4.39%, over 7.3x the industry benchmark.

Health:

CURAD Performance Series

CURAD Performance Series spoke to the athlete when promoting their Antibacterial Bandages. The image of a cyclist—affixed with an orange bandage on his knee—IRONMAN logo and 'Official Medical Supplier' headline emphasize the superior quality of the bandages. With an aisle directive leading shoppers to the bandages, this sporty campaign scored a click-through rate of 5.44%, 9.1x the industry average.

Lotteries:

Idaho Lottery

Mimicking the unique experience of a scratch-off lottery ticket, Idaho Lottery created an interactive ad to engage viewers. This gamified creative invited users to scratch off the squares, revealing an invitation to download the Idaho Lottery app. Combining a "Play Now" call-to-action and gamified user experience, Idaho Lottery amassed a jackpot-worthy click-through rate of 6.41%, 10.7x the industry benchmark.

For more information about InMarket's Breakthrough Moments, check out our full report.

*Wordstream US Google Display Benchmarks for Mobile Media

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has connected brands and customers when and where it matters most. Through InMarket's industry-leading real-time marketing and measurement platform, brands can drive growth, optimize spend and close the loop between consumer intent and purchase with unique, real-time, actionable intent, location and item-level transactional data.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution, and digital marketing, and was awarded Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, along with a 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Award for its innovative technology. InMarket was also awarded two Outstanding Achievements at the 2023 Internet Advertising Competition for Best Consumer Goods and Best Technology Integrated Ad Campaigns, recognized by MarCom as a Gold Winner, and included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America for the third consecutive year. InMarket's nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

