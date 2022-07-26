InMarket Wins Product of the Year at Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards

The Business Intelligence Group recognizes the top technology providers in the advertising industry

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named InMarket , a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, and its GeoLink self-service marketing platform, Product of the Year at the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Dedicated to providing marketers with the tools needed to drive engagement, return on advertising spend, and overall lifetime value, InMarket's GeoLink platform combines precision and scale to enable brands to plan, execute, and measure omni-channel programs from planning to purchase in one integrated solution. Through GeoLink's robust location and Geofencing capabilities, customers gain access to ID-independent contextual digital inventory to connect with consumers in the moments that matter.

"GeoLink was designed to meet the needs of modern marketers, providing self-service tools to reach core audiences where and when it matters most - when they are buying," said Todd Dipaola, founder and co-CEO of InMarket. "As we enter a new era of ID-independence for marketers, context is a key strategy. GeoLink allows sophisticated advertisers to tap into contextual solutions that go beyond the content they are consuming and right into the shoppers' state of mind to drive return on advertising spend. I'd like to thank our clients, who challenge our team to build what is next; without them, none of this is possible."

"We are proud to reward and recognize InMarket for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organizations using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

InMarket's GeoLink has also been awarded Best Location Marketing Platform at the 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards and the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards.

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time marketing for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platform, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time omni-channel marketing programs, and measure the impact of those programs in driving sales.

InMarket, which has raised no venture capital funding to date, holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution and digital marketing, and its GeoLink self-service marketing platform was awarded Best Location Marketing Platform at the 2021 MartTech Breakthrough Awards and Best Location Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards. InMarket ranked 280 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list and its nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

