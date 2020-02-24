InMode Receives Health Canada Certification for Evoke

LAKE FOREST, California, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD ) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, has received Health Canada certification for Evoke, a breakthrough aesthetic solution for treating wrinkles and rhytids.

Evoke is the first and only hands-free device designed specifically to address patient demand for remodeling the face and submental areas. This advanced system leverages InMode's unique bipolar radiofrequency technology to deliver uniform and controlled heating of the skin and subdermal tissue.

"Evoke delivers the ultimate in thermal facial procedures to treat moderate wrinkles and fine lines. We are very excited to introduce another new product and category into the Canadian aesthetics market," said Dr. Michael Kreindel, InMode Chief Technology Officer, and inventor of Evoke.

Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, commented: "InMode has once again delivered another industry first with the launch of Evoke. Facial remodeling continues to be the number one aesthetic procedure patients are seeking. Launching Evoke into the Canadian market shows our continued commitment to our corporate strategic objectives - expanding our global footprint and creating new categories in aesthetic medicine."

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies which develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency (RF) technology. The company strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures and improve existing treatments. By leveraging its medically-accepted, minimally-invasive RF technology for simultaneous subdermal adipose remodeling and skin tightening, InMode offers a comprehensive portfolio of products for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

