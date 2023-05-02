InMotion Hosting Boosts Reseller Hosting with NVMe SSD Storage for Superior Performance

The company's Reseller Hosting plans now include ultra-reliable NVMe SSD servers, and the addition of a new R-4000S plan.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting , an employee-owned and operated technology company specializing in web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services, has announced an upgrade to its Reseller Hosting product line. The company has introduced ultra-reliable NVMe SSD storage and a new top-tier R-4000N plan, enhancing the Reseller Hosting product for its customers.

By utilizing NVMe-equipped servers, InMotion Hosting is offering a significantly faster and more reliable hosting solution than traditional hard disk drives, with up to 20 times more speed and performance. This makes the R-4000N plan and all Reseller Hosting plans ideal options for small businesses that manage multiple client websites. With faster data transfer rates and increased performance, freelancers and resellers can scale their website operations and better manage their clients while maintaining a cost-effective solution.

According to Trey Faison, Director of Development and Systems, "We want our reseller customers to focus on running their businesses and websites. That's why we're always working to improve our services with innovative solutions that give our customers the performance they need to be successful."

InMotion Hosting's new R-4000N plan includes features such as:

Unlimited Bandwidth

Unlimited Email Accounts

Security Suite, Free SSL and Dedicated IP ( s )

IP s cPanel and WHMCS to Support Multiple Accounts

WHMCS 24/7 Technical Support

Reseller Hosting is a valuable tool for freelancers looking to expand their service offerings and provide a more complete solution to their clients. By partnering with a reliable Reseller Hosting provider like InMotion Hosting, freelancers can provide web hosting, domains, email services, and other website-related solutions to their clients. With the upgrade to NVMe SSD storage, InMotion Hosting's Reseller Hosting plans offer faster and more reliable website operations, benefitting freelancers and their clients.

"We understand that reseller hosting customers have unique needs and requirements," adds Faison. "The R-4000N plan and the upgrades to our Reseller Hosting plans will support customers with better efficiency, performance, and scalability."

InMotion Hosting provides fast hosting experiences for our customers and their businesses - future-proofing our infrastructure by introducing a new top-tier plan and adding NVMe SSD storage across most Reseller Hosting plans.

Visit www.inmotionhosting.com/reseller-hosting to compare Reseller Hosting plans, features, and benefits.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 170,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

