InMotion Hosting Introduces New Control Panel Choice to VPS & Dedicated Hosting Plans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting, the industry leader in premium web hosting and customer support, announced today that it will offer various control panel options for VPS Hosting and Dedicated Servers. Customers can choose from Control Web Panel (CWP) or cPanel®, and purchase these directly through InMotion Hosting.

"At InMotion, we work hard to bring innovative solutions to our customers' most complex problems. With the introduction of new panel alternatives we hope to give customers the customization, tools, and resources they need for their website or business to succeed in an ever-changing market," said Trey Faison, Director of Development and Systems.

cPanel is a feature-rich control panel allowing users to manage their websites, domains, email accounts, databases, and server settings from a single dashboard. It continues to be one of the most popular Linux web hosting panels.

Top Features for cPanel include:

●  Manage Multiple Websites, Domains, and Email Accounts

●  Up to 100 cPanel Accounts

●  Backup Management Tools

●  Support for PHP, Perl, and Ruby on Rails

●  Manage Website Files & Databases

●  FTP, SSH, and DNS Management

●  Free SSL Certificates; Premium Malware and Hack Protection

Likewise, Control Web Panel is an alternative control web panel available for AlmaLinux and other Linux-based distributions. It is an affordable cPanel option that simplifies website and server management tasks. CWP offers both a free and premium version, each equipped with several other great features for customers to look forward to.

Top Features for Control Web Panel include:

●  Manage Unlimited End-User Panels and System Services

●  Free Backup Storage

●  Web Server Configuration Tools and Resource Monitoring

●  Configure Server Security and Firewall

●  Manage Website Files & Databases

●  FTP, SSH, and DNS Management

●  cPanel Import Function for Easy Website Transfers

"With this upgrade, our customers will now have the ability to choose a web panel that best fits their budget and business needs," added Trey Faison, Director of Development and Systems.

InMotion Hosting aims to empower its users with multiple control panel options by allowing them to use their panel of choice. Those looking to purchase VPS or Dedicated web hosting can choose cPanel® or Control Web Panel during the checkout process. Explore InMotion Hosting's VPS Hosting or Dedicated Server plans to learn more about what each control panel offers.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions, and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 170,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms, and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Carrie Smaha
373135@email4pr.com
(757) 693-5451

News Releases in Similar Topics

