InMotion Hosting Launches First International Data Center in Europe

InMotion Hosting expands its footprint with a new data center in the Netherlands.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting, the industry leader in premium web hosting, announced today the opening of its first international data center in Europe. This significant milestone marks the company's expansion of its Shared Hosting plans to new European customers and those looking for a European presence.

All of InMotion Hosting's product lines will be available in the new European data center in the coming months. This expansion into the European market presents a unique opportunity for clients who require fast and reliable web hosting services.

The purpose-built, three-story data center is located in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and is renowned for its connectivity, reliability, and multi-tier security measures. As home to three of the world's largest Internet Exchanges, the new data center offers InMotion Hosting customers faster website speeds and better performance.

"Our goal is to provide our clients with the best possible hosting experience. This expansion will allow us to do that," said John Joseph, Director of Customer Success.

InMotion Hosting takes pride in its fast and reliable hosting services, and its expansion into the European Union (EU) offers a new market of clients access to the same. The company is fully compliant with GDPR regulations, ensuring optimal data protection and security for its clients.

InMotion Hosting's European data center offers customers access to:

NVMe Hardware

99.99% Network Uptime and Security Monitoring

Refined UltraStack Server Configurations for Performance

Free SSL Certificates; Premium Malware and Hack Protection

Industry-Leading Money-Back Guarantee

Award-Winning Service and Support Teams

"We are proud to be one of the only hosting providers to offer NVMe drives in our data centers. Cutting-edge backup solutions and complete control over data privacy are also standards in our web hosting plans. We're committed to giving our clients the most reliable and innovative hosting services. Our state-of-the-art EU data center is one example of how we are fulfilling that commitment," added John Joseph.

InMotion Hosting's expansion into Europe demonstrates the company's commitment to providing innovative, reliable and secure hosting services globally. To learn more about Shared Hosting with InMotion Hosting, visit www.inmotionhosting.com/shared-hosting.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 170,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com

